Filmmakers sought for Cinema at Citygarden
Citygarden

Visitors to Citygarden on Dec. 22, 2015, interact with a camera on the park's video wall. Photo by Gabe Hartwig, ghartwig@post-dispatch.com

With so many people avoiding theaters these days, what better way for filmmakers to get their work seen than to show it outdoors in a popular public park?

Enter Cinema St. Louis and the Gateway Foundation, and a fortuitous bit of timing.

It just happens that the two organizations’ biennial Cinema at Citygarden is coming up again. This event is a juried competition of short films around the theme of nature. The three winners, plus selected other works in the competition, will be screened on a loop at the video wall at Citygarden, the art-forward park in downtown St. Louis.

A three-person jury will determine the winners, with $1,500 going to first place, $1,000 to second place and $500 to third.

The winners and other chosen films will be shown from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. every day from May 28 through June 27. They will also be shown as part of the St. Louis Filmmakers Showcase in July.

The deadline for submissions is April 5. More information and a submission form are available at Cinema St. Louis website.

