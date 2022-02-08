Froehlich retires as longtime Cinema St. Louis executive director

Cliff Froehlich, the executive director of Cinema St. Louis for nearly 19 years, has announced that he will retire at the end of June.

The arts organization is best known for its St. Louis International Film Festival, which annually screens well over 100 movies and programs, often anticipating Academy Award nominations and winners for the next year.

Froehlich, 65, said that when he first began working for the organization, it was focused almost entirely on the film festival.

During the time he has led it, he said: "The scope of the organization grew considerably to become an ongoing, year-round organization. We became the go-to resource for film in town."

Now, Cinema St. Louis also presents the Classic French Film Festival, the St. Louis Filmmakers Showcase, QFest (which shows LGBTQ-themed films), Cinema at Citygarden, and other annual and individual events.

In 2011, the organization celebrated native St. Louis actor Vincent Price's 100th birthday with a 10-day festival called Vincentennial.

Froehlich was formerly the arts and entertainment editor at the Post-Dispatch and served in many capacities at the Riverfront Times for 17 years, including as the alternative weekly's executive editor.

He first worked as executive director at Cinema St. Louis from 2001 to 2002. He went to the Post-Dispatch, only to return to Cinema St. Louis in 2006. He is also an adjunct faculty member teaching film at Webster University.

Staying in? We've got you covered Get the recommendations on what's streaming now, games you'll love, TV news and more with our weekly Home Entertainment newsletter! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.