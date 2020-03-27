From 'The Lake House' to 'Five Feet Apart,' romances to stream in an age of social-distancing

At some point, there will be movies about love in the age of coronavirus. For now, as people look for things to watch and entertaining distractions, we have to make do with what's available.

Various movie genres vaguely relate to the social distancing being practiced right now, including the "last man on Earth" (and it's almost always been men) category. Indeed, Richard Matheson's sci-fi novel "I Am Legend" has been adapted three times, with Vincent Price ("The Last Man on Earth"), Charlton Heston ("Omega Man") and Will Smith (the original title).

Those kinds of movies, however, can be a little stressful, whereas hopeless romance -- and the notion of two people drawn to each other but for some extraordinary reason kept apart -- might be one of the better escapes.

In terms of romance, forced separation or distance has become a staple of young-adult fiction, some of which has already been turned into movies. Usually, it's an illness that prevents the lovers from being together, or even touching, a conceit fraught with various metaphorical aspects.

While there has been an increase in such titles, the examples go back decades. Here are just a few.

Pushing Daisies (2007-09)

Producer Bryan Fuller's decidedly quirky ABC series only lasted a few seasons, but it remains among those little gems that got away.

Lee Pace plays Ned, a pie maker whose touch can bring people back to life for a few moments, with the disclaimer that he must touch them again, at which point they stay dead forever.