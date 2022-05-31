Game on! St. Louis Art Museum announces sports-themed Art Hill movie lineup

Movies return to the big screen — the very big screen — in Forest Park for four consecutive Fridays in July. The Art Hill Film Series, presented by the St. Louis Art Museum, will feature films about sports.
This year's theme, "Game On!," is a nod to the museum's upcoming exhibition "Catching the Moment," celebrating the acquisition of works assembled by Cardinals Hall of Famer Ted Simmons and his wife, Maryanne Simmons. The exhibition is on view June 26-Sept. 11.
The movie lineup:
July 8 • "A League of Their Own"
July 15 • "Love & Basketball"
July 22 • "Bend It Like Beckham"
July 29 • "The Sandlot"
All movies will begin at 9 p.m., with a party starting at 6 p.m.
Scouting for art, not ballplayers: 833 works from Ted and Maryanne Simmons go to St. Louis Art Museum
"Collecting art enabled me and Maryanne to have a life separate from baseball," former Cardinals catcher Ted Simmons said.