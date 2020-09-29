 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hold onto your heads: 'Friday the 13th' returning to theaters for 40th anniversary
0 comments

Hold onto your heads: 'Friday the 13th' returning to theaters for 40th anniversary

Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
"Friday the 13th" (1980)

"Friday the 13th" (1980)

Friday the 13th Official Trailer #1 (1980) - Horror Movie HD

Subscribe to TRAILERS: http://bit.ly/sxaw6h Subscribe to COMING SOON: http://bit.ly/H2vZUn Subscribe to CLASSIC TRAILERS: http://bit.ly/1u43jDe Like us on FA...

Remember all the times you screamed, jumped or covered your eyes the first time you saw slasher movie classic “Friday the 13th”? 

Though probably a cruddy film at best, it delivered in all the right places -- the kills, which are key in a movie like this. Experience is all again, and in theaters no less, with special 40th anniversary screenings taking place around the country and locally at Regal Gravois Bluffs Stadium 12, AMC Edwardsville 12 and AMC Chesterfield 14 at 7 p.m. Oct. 4 and Oct. 7.

Attendees will also get a bonus featurette: “Secret Galore Behind the Gore” with makeup and special effects guru Tom Savini. 

Tickets are $12-$14. Get more information at  fathomevents.com.

“Friday the 13th: is directed by Sean S. Cunningham, and inspired many sequels, a reboot, a TV series, and even a collaboration with another masked killer, Freddy Krueger.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports