Hold onto your heads: 'Friday the 13th' returning to theaters for 40th anniversary

Remember all the times you screamed, jumped or covered your eyes the first time you saw slasher movie classic “Friday the 13th”?

Though probably a cruddy film at best, it delivered in all the right places -- the kills, which are key in a movie like this. Experience is all again, and in theaters no less, with special 40th anniversary screenings taking place around the country and locally at Regal Gravois Bluffs Stadium 12, AMC Edwardsville 12 and AMC Chesterfield 14 at 7 p.m. Oct. 4 and Oct. 7.

Attendees will also get a bonus featurette: “Secret Galore Behind the Gore” with makeup and special effects guru Tom Savini.

Tickets are $12-$14. Get more information at fathomevents.com.

“Friday the 13th: is directed by Sean S. Cunningham, and inspired many sequels, a reboot, a TV series, and even a collaboration with another masked killer, Freddy Krueger.

