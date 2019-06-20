A typical movie takes at least a year to make, sometimes two. It is written, re-written and re-written again. The project is pitched to a producer or studio, a cast and crew is hired, the whole thing is filmed, it is edited and music is added.
"Recipe for Disaster" was completed, start to finish, in just 48 hours. And that was the point.
"Recipe for Disaster," by New Sequence, was named the Best Film of 2019 at the St. Louis 48 Hour Film Project. It will compete against films from other cities around the world at Filmapalooza 2020 in Rotterdam, Holland, next March.
"False Flag," by Limited Batch Productions came in second, while "Sir Bardolf" came in third.
Thirty-six teams competed in this year's local competition. Each had to feature a character named either Sam or Samantha Cantwell, who was a chili contest winner. Each had to include a towel, and each had to use the line "You and I need to talk."
And, of course, each had to be created and completed in 48 hours or less.
"Recipe for Disaster" tells the story of a woman who is being tortured for her secrets, and the secret agent who comes to her rescue.
"Recipe for Disaster" was also chosen as the audience favorite in the group of films in which it was shown. The audience favorites in the other two groups were "The Story Behind the Stories," by Los Hermanos Politicos, and "South City Rumble," by Green Eggs & Cam.