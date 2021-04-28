 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jon Hamm wraps indie film labeled as surreal dark comedy
0 comments

Jon Hamm wraps indie film labeled as surreal dark comedy

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Jon Hamm (cropped)

STL No. 1 celeb Jon Hamm.

 Cheryl Mann

While awaiting more info on a new movie with STL No. 1 celeb Jon Hamm and Tina Fey, this bureau can report that Hamm just finished filming an indie effort due out later this year.

"Corner Office," which stars Hamm and Danny Pudi (Abed on the old sitcom "Community"), is a surreal dark comedy that wrapped in late March; no release date is set, trade publications report.

In the movie, Hamm plays a standoffish bureaucrat who discovers a secret room in his building, a place of refuge that co-workers had denied existed.

Meanwhile, the Tinseltown wire is quiet in regards to "Maggie Moore," the Hamm-Fey comedy about a sheriff faced with the murders of two women with the same name. Hamm's "Mad Men" pal John Slattery is set to direct.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Britney Spears fans shaves head during protest to call for end of her conservatorship

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Oscar moments: History, glamour ... and what a weird ending
Movies

Oscar moments: History, glamour ... and what a weird ending

In what may have been the most abrupt ending since that closing shot of “The Sopranos,” TV audiences expecting an emotional finale crowning the late Chadwick Boseman as best actor were left to ponder a huge upset, an absent winner, and a quick “see ya” from the Oscars.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports