Jon Hamm wraps indie film labeled as surreal dark comedy

While awaiting more info on a new movie with STL No. 1 celeb Jon Hamm and Tina Fey, this bureau can report that Hamm just finished filming an indie effort due out later this year.

"Corner Office," which stars Hamm and Danny Pudi (Abed on the old sitcom "Community"), is a surreal dark comedy that wrapped in late March; no release date is set, trade publications report.

In the movie, Hamm plays a standoffish bureaucrat who discovers a secret room in his building, a place of refuge that co-workers had denied existed.

Meanwhile, the Tinseltown wire is quiet in regards to "Maggie Moore," the Hamm-Fey comedy about a sheriff faced with the murders of two women with the same name. Hamm's "Mad Men" pal John Slattery is set to direct.

