Kevin Smith will appear at 'Clerk' documentary screening at the Pageant

“Clerk,” a documentary about filmmaker Kevin Smith by director Malcolm Ingram, will screen at 8 p.m. Nov. 7 at the Pageant.

The screening will be followed by a Q&A with Smith and Ingram.

Tickets start at $37 and go on sale at 10 a.m. June 11 at ticketmaster.com. The Pageant box office is not currently open.

Among other directing projects, Smith is known for "Clerks" (1994), "Mallrats" (1995), "Dogma" (1999) and "Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back" (2001).

Get more information about the event at thepageant.com.

Weekly movie reviews, local festivals and more. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.