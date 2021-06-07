 Skip to main content
Kevin Smith will appear at 'Clerk' documentary screening at the Pageant
Kevin Smith will appear at 'Clerk' documentary screening at the Pageant

Kevin Smith

Kevin Smith

 Courtesy of the artist

“Clerk,” a documentary about filmmaker Kevin Smith by director Malcolm Ingram, will screen at 8 p.m. Nov. 7 at the Pageant.

The screening will be followed by a Q&A with Smith and Ingram.

Tickets start at $37 and go on sale at 10 a.m. June 11 at ticketmaster.com. The Pageant box office is not currently open.

Among other directing projects, Smith is known for "Clerks" (1994), "Mallrats" (1995), "Dogma" (1999) and "Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back" (2001). 

Get more information about the event at thepageant.com.

