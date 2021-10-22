 Skip to main content
Kurt Warner will attend SLIFF screening of new film based on his own story
Kurt Warner will attend SLIFF screening of new film based on his own story

The locally famous story of how Kurt Warner went from stocking shelves at a grocery store to leading the St. Louis Rams to their only Super Bowl victory is being told in a new movie, “American Underdog.”

The film will open nationwide on Christmas Day. But St. Louisans will have the chance to watch it Nov. 8 — and Kurt and Brenda Warner will be there to answer questions after the screening.

The event is being touted as the centerpiece of the 30th Annual Whitaker St. Louis International Film Festival, which is being held Nov. 4-21 at several venues (and online) across the area.

The screening will be at 8 p.m. Nov. 8, at the Tivoli Theatre, 6350 Delmar Boulevard. Tickets are $50 and are on sale at cinemastlouis.org/sliff.

Zachary Levi stars as Kurt Warner, with Anna Paquin as Brenda. Dennis Quaid co-stars as Rams coach Dick Vermeil. The film is directed by Jon and Andrew Erwin, from a script by Jon Erwin, David Aaron Cohen and Jon Gunn. It is based on the book “All Things Possible” by Kurt Warner and Michael Silver.

