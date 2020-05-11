MTV to show "St. Louis Superman"

It's hard enough to make a short documentary film. It's almost impossible to get it seen by anyone — even if it was nominated for an Academy Award.

Which is why it is such big news that the Oscar-nominated "St. Louis Superman" will be shown commercial-free on MTV, VH1 and MTV2 simulcast Monday at 8 p.m.

"St. Louis Superman" looks at St. Louis native and former two-term state Rep. Bruce Franks Jr., who first rose to prominence as an activist during the 2014 protests in Ferguson. He has also performed as a battle rapper.

"St. Louis Superman" has won awards at several film festivals. It was directed by Smriti Mundhra and Sami Khan.

