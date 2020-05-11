You are the owner of this article.
MTV to show "St. Louis Superman"
MTV to show "St. Louis Superman"

"St. Louis Superman"

Bruce Franks Jr. with his son King Bruce Franks III in "St. Louis Superman"

 Courtesy of Sami Khan

It's hard enough to make a short documentary film. It's almost impossible to get it seen by anyone — even if it was nominated for an Academy Award.

Which is why it is such big news that the Oscar-nominated "St. Louis Superman" will be shown commercial-free on MTV, VH1 and MTV2 simulcast Monday at 8 p.m.

"St. Louis Superman" looks at St. Louis native and former two-term state Rep. Bruce Franks Jr., who first rose to prominence as an activist during the 2014 protests in Ferguson. He has also performed as a battle rapper.

"St. Louis Superman" has won awards at several film festivals. It was directed by Smriti Mundhra and Sami Khan.

