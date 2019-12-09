Quentin Tarantino's history-bending drama "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood" leads the pack with 10 nominations from the St. Louis Film Critics' Association for the group's annual awards.
The awards will be announced on Dec. 16.
Martin Scorsese's lengthy but searing gangster film "The Irishman" and Noah Baumbach's dissolving-marriage story, "Marriage Story" are just behind with nine nominations apiece.
The nominations are:
BEST FILM
"1917"
"Dolemite is My Name"
"The Irishman"
"JoJo Rabbit"
"Little Women"
"A Long Day's Journey Into Night"
"Marriage Story"
"Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood"
"The Two Popes"
"Waves"
BEST DIRECTOR
Boon Jong-Ho, "Parasite"
Sam Mendes, "1917"
Martin Scorsese, "The Irishman"
Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood”
Taika Waititi, “JoJo Rabbit”
BEST ACTOR
Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”
Eddie Murphy, “Dolemite Is My Name”
Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”
Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes”
Adam Sandler, “Uncut Gems”
BEST ACTRESS
Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”
Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”
Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”
Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”
Renee Zellweger, “Judy”
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood”
Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes”
Al Pacino, “The Irishman”
Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”
Wesley Snipes,“Dolemite Is My Name”
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Annette Bening, “The Report”
Laura Dern, in “Marriage Story”
Scarlett Johansson, “JoJo Rabbit”
Florence Pugh, “Little Women”
Margot Robbie, “Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood” and “Bombshell”
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Noah Baumbach, “Marriage Story”
Boon Jong-Ho, “Parasite”
Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Susanna Fogel and Katie Silberman, “Booksmart”
Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood”
Lena Waithe, “Queen & Slim”
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Anthony McCarten, “The Two Popes”
Todd Phillips and Scott Silver, “Joker”
Taika Waititi, “JoJo Rabbit”
Greta Gerwig, “Little Women”
Steven Zaillian, “The Irishman”
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
“1917” — Roger Deakins
“The Irishman” — Rodrigo Preto
“Joker” — Lawrence Sher
“The Lighthouse” — Jarin Blaschke
“Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood” — Robert Richardson
BEST EDITING
Boon Jong-Ho, “Parasite”
Jennifer Lame, “Marriage Story”
Fred Raskin, “Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood”
Thelma Schoonmaker, “The Irishman”
Lee Smith, “1917”
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
"1917"
"The Irishman"
"Little Women"
"Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood"
"Parasite"
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
"1917"
"Ad Astra"
"Alita: Battle Angel"
"Avengers: Endgame"
"The Irishman"
BEST MUSIC SCORE
"1917" — Thomas Newman
"Ad Astra" — Max Richter
"Avengers: Endgame" — Alan Silvestri
"How to Train Your Dragon: Hidden World" — John Powell
"Marriage Story" — Randy Newman
BEST SOUNDTRACK
"Frozen 2"
"Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood"
"Rocketman"
"Waves"
"Yesterday"
BEST ACTION FILM
"1917"
"Alita: Battle Angel"
"Avengers: Endgame"
"Captain Marvel"
"John Wicks 3: Parabellum"
ANIMATED FEATURE
"How to Train Your Dragon: Hidden World"
"Frozen 2"
"Klaus"
"The Missing Link"
"Toy Story 4"
BEST DOCUMENTARY
"Apollo 11"
"The Biggest Little Farm"
"Honeyland"
"Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice"
"Where’s My Roy Cohn?"
BEST HORROR FILM
"The Lighthouse"
"Midsommar"
"Parasite"
"Ready or Not"
"Us"
BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE (FOREIGN FILM)
"By the Grace of God"
"A Long Day’s Journey into Night"
"Non-Fiction"
"Pain and Glory"
"Parasite"
BEST SCENE
Avengers Assemble in “Endgame”
Charlie and Nicole fight in apartment in “Marriage Story”
Charlie sings “Being Alive” at a bar with his theater friends in “Marriage Story”
Cliff Booth visits Spahn Ranch in “Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood”
Jack visits remote cottage in “Yesterday”