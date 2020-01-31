You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Oscar-nominated 'St. Louis Superman' screens this weekend at local theaters
0 comments

Oscar-nominated 'St. Louis Superman' screens this weekend at local theaters

Support local journalism for 99¢
Missouri Court of Appeals hears Franks' voting case

Bruce Franks

Photo by Robert Cohen, Post-Dispatch

 Robert Cohen, Post-Dispatch

After being nominated for an Academy Award, “St. Louis Superman” will soon be shown at a couple of local theaters. The 28-minute documentary tells the story of Bruce Franks Jr., a Ferguson activist battle rapper turned state representative who must navigate personal trauma and political obstacles to pass a critical bill for his community.

The film, directed by Smriti Mundhra and Sami Khan, will be shown at 6 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Monday at Des Peres Cinema, 12701 Manchester Road in Des Peres, and 6 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Monday at Marcus Ronnie’s Cinema, 5320 South Lindbergh Boulevard in Sappington.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Go! Sneak Peek e-newsletter, your weekly go-to guide for the weekend's best entertainment in and around the St. Louis.




Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports