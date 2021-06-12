Our review of Raiders of the Lost Ark from 40 years ago: 'A lot of fun and somewhat of a throwback'

Raiders of the Lost Ark is the sort of film that demands an immediate acceptance of the fiction-writer's craft. The plot holes are gargantuan, the coincidences amazing, the skills and strength of Jones little short of fantastic. Even with all that, it's a highly enjoyable film, though it does drag slightly toward the end.

We open with Ford in the jungle, looking for a golden idol. He finds it, but it is stolen by a rival archeologist, whom we obviously will meet again.

Soon thereafter, Ford is asked by the Army to go to Egypt, where the Nazis are digging up the desert in search of the ark that held the original tablets Moses carried down from Mount Sinai. Hitler apparently wants the ark, which has supernatural powers, to help him in his plans for world conquest. He goes via Nepal where, for some unexplained reason (lots of things go unexplained in the film), he finds Karen Allen running a saloon and making extra money by outdrinking her customers.

Her father was his mentor, and they apparently were lovers once, but he broke her heart, so she fled to Nepal to nurture her anger. Then the Nazis show up and a fight ensues. This serves to reunite the couple, and they head for Egypt in search of the ark.