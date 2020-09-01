 Skip to main content
Outdoor movies in Alton you can vote to see
Drive-in theater in 1940

In July 1940, the Post-Dispatch published a series of photos of an "auto movie" audience at one of the Midwest's first drive-in theaters. The drive-in was located on Manchester Road two miles west of Lindbergh, on what is now the site of West County Center. This photo was altered in 1940 by cutting out a scene from a movie and pasting it on top of the screen. Presumably this was done because cameras at the time were not able to adequately capture the differentiations in lighting for effective publication. Post-Dispatch file photo

Missing the experience of seeing a movie with other people?

Alton Main Street is hosting three films that can be seen in the great outdoors, the Carpool Cinema Series, which will be held in downtown Alton.

The movies will be projected on a large, inflatable screen on the corner of Landmarks Boulevard and Henry Street. Viewers will stay in their cars, like a pop-up drive-in theater. The films’ sound will be broadcast through car radios.

Admission is free.

Only the first movie of the series is currently determined. The other two will be voted on before the screening dates, and the winning pictures will be screened.

For contractual reasons, Alton Main Street is not releasing the name of the first film, which will be shown just after dusk on Sept. 11. The movie is a fictionalized retelling of an important event in the Civil Rights movement. More information, including a link to send an RSVP, are available at facebook.com/AltonMainStreet.

The series’ second offering, to be shown just after dusk on Sept. 19, will be music-based. Voting is open through noon Friday on the following films: “The Last Waltz,” “Led Zeppelin: The Song Remains the Same,” “Woodstock: Three Days of Peace and Music,” “Standing in the Shadows of Motown” or “Neil Young: Heart of Gold.”

The third offering, shown after dusk on Sept. 25, will be family-friendly. Voting is open through noon on Sept. 11 for “WALL-E,” “The NeverEnding Story,” “101 Dalmatians” (the live-action version), “Matilda” or “The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe.”

