Outdoor movies in Alton you can vote to see

Missing the experience of seeing a movie with other people?

Alton Main Street is hosting three films that can be seen in the great outdoors, the Carpool Cinema Series, which will be held in downtown Alton.

The movies will be projected on a large, inflatable screen on the corner of Landmarks Boulevard and Henry Street. Viewers will stay in their cars, like a pop-up drive-in theater. The films’ sound will be broadcast through car radios.

Admission is free.

Only the first movie of the series is currently determined. The other two will be voted on before the screening dates, and the winning pictures will be screened.

For contractual reasons, Alton Main Street is not releasing the name of the first film, which will be shown just after dusk on Sept. 11. The movie is a fictionalized retelling of an important event in the Civil Rights movement. More information, including a link to send an RSVP, are available at facebook.com/AltonMainStreet.