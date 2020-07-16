Short films about nature sought for Cinema St. Louis

For filmmakers, it is a chance to get their work seen by the public and to pick up a little spare scratch at the same time.

Cinema St. Louis and the Gateway Foundation are once again joining forces to offer Cinema at Citygarden, a biennial presentation of film at one of the area’s premier outdoor gathering spots.

All St. Louis-area filmmakers are eligible to submit short films for the juried competition. This year, the pictures should be about the theme of nature.

A three-person jury will select the top three films: $1,500 will be awarded to the first-place short, $1,000 to the second-place winner and $500 to third place.

In addition, all three films will be shown as part of the video-wall installation at Citygarden every day from May 28, 2021 through June 27, 2021. Other entries will also be selected for the films that will be shown on a loop at Citygarden from 5 to 10 p.m.

The deadline for entries is April 5, 2021.

For more information, visit cinemastlouis.org.

