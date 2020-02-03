Short sci-fi and fantasy films sought for festival

It's city-squishing time.

In the best monster movies, giant creatures squish large sections of major cities, terrifying the residents, or climb to the top of tall buildings to fend off airplanes while clutching the woman that they love.

Now, Cinema St. Louis and the St. Louis Science Center are holding their third annual St. Louis Science Fiction & Fantasy Short Film Festival, and the theme this year is Mega Monster Movies.

Filmmakers are invited to submit their short films — no more than five minutes, including credits — to be judged by a panel of filmmakers, scholars, critics and a scientist. The top three entries will win cash, $500 for the Best of Fest and $200 each in the Best Sci-Fi and Best Fantasy categories.

The winning film will also get a screening at the science center's OMNIMAX Theater on May 1 and again in July at the St. Louis Filmmakers Showcase. Other submissions will also be considered for the showcase.