SLAM's Art Hill Film Series returns in July with a sports theme

The St. Louis Art Museum’s popular Friday night series on Art Hill offers films that the whole family can enjoy.  

Movies return to the big screen — the very big screen — of Art Hill for four consecutive Fridays in July.

The city's biggest sit-in movie event in front of, and sponsored by, the St. Louis Art Museum will feature films that are about sports.

The first three titles in the series have not been announced. The fourth and final film, to be shown July 29, is up to the potential audience.

You can vote for the movie you want to see, choosing among "The Sandlot," "The Karate Kid," "Blades of Glory" and "Space Jam."

The films will be shown July 8, July 15, July 22 and July 29. All movies will begin at 9 p.m., though the general party that defines the Art Hill Film Series will begin at 6 p.m.

The series has a sports theme in acknowledgement of a gift of more than 800 contemporary artworks donated to SLAM by newly enshrined Hall of Fame Cardinals catcher Ted Simmons and his wife, Maryanne.

An exhibition of some of the highlights from this donation will be on view June 26-Sept. 11.

