Smaller French Film Fest to stream online

As with so many other things this year, the 12th Annual Robert Classic French Film Festival is going virtual.

The Cinema St. Louis mainstay is moving online and its films will be available on demand (in Missouri and Illinois only) from July 17-23.

The selections have been pared down considerably because the festival could not secure streaming rights to most of the films that were scheduled to be shown. However, three pictures are still available:

“Rider on the Rain” (“Passager de la Pluie”) is a 1970 film from the master René Clément, who is probably best known for “Purple Noon.” Marlène Jobert stars in this thriller as a woman who kills her masked assailant, only to be subjected to intense and mysteriously omniscient questioning by an American investigator played by Charles Bronson. The film will be introduced and discussed by Tom Stockman, editor of the website We Are Movie Geeks.