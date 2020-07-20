St. Louis Filmmakers Showcase announces winners

The screenings may have been virtual, but the awards are real.

The experimental film "Augustus," directed by Jon Alston, took home six awards at the 20th Annual Whitaker St. Louis Filmmakers Showcase, including the Essy Award for best showcase film and the audience award for best experimental short. The Essy Award carries with it a $500 prize.

The event, which is produced by Cinema St. Louis, was held online this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Augustus," a story of slavery and revolt, won for best experimental film and was chosen in the experimental category for best editing (John Alan Thompson), best cinematography (Matthew Edwards) and best direction (Alston).

Alston played linebacker in the NFL for five years; his first year was spent with the St. Louis Rams.

"Easy-Bake," the story of a young woman who, for medical reasons, has just one year to decide if she wants to ever have a child, won for best drama and best narrative film longer than 20 minutes. The film's creator, Zoë Kennison, also won in the narrative category for best director, best screenplay and best actress, and she and Adam Hartley won for best editing.

"Easy-Bake" was also given the audience award for best narrative feature.