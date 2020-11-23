St. Louis International Film Festival announces awards for 2020

The film festival was virtual, but the awards are real.

The 29th Annual Whitaker St. Louis International Film Festival ended Sunday night — after an unprecedented 18-day run for these unprecedented times. Although the audience watched all the films from home, the festival ended the way it always did, with the granting of awards.

The Best Film Award, chosen by the audience, went to “Asia,” directed by Ruthy Pribar. The Israeli film tells of a close relationship between a mother and teenage daughter (Shira Haas, of “Unorthodox”) that becomes strained when the daughter is confined to a wheelchair and becomes physically dependent on her mother just as she needs emotional independence.

A different international film, “Beasts Clawing at Straws,” won the TV5Monde Award for Best International Film, also chosen by the audience. The South Korean film by first-time director Kim Yoong-Hoon is a blackly comedic film noir about the plans, plots and double crosses that proliferate after a bag full of money is found in a sauna.

The Leon Award for Best Documentary, which was also chosen by the audience, went to “God Save the Wings,” a rollicking look at the short-lived Wichita Wings, the Major Indoor Soccer League team of Wichita, Kansas. Directed by Adam Knapp and Kenneth Linn.