St. Louis International Film Festival will be on small screens this fall

Cinema St. Louis has decided its 29th annual International Film Festival will be shown online rather than in theaters in November.

"All events for 2020, including the International Film Festival, will be online," Cliff Froehlich, executive director of Cinema St. Louis, said in an interview Tuesday.

The festival, which usually screens more than 150 features, documentaries and short films, will be scaled back slightly but will still have a "robust lineup," Froehlich said.

Movie fans may have slightly more time to watch the films, in fact, he said. The festival, originally scheduled for Nov. 5-15, likely will be extended.

Froehlich said the decision to show the films online was made because of worries new waves of coronavirus infections will occur with the loosening of stay-at-home restrictions.

"No one should have to risk their life to go see a movie," he said. He is skeptical that any major film festival will take place in person this year.

"We don't want to put our patrons at risk, and we don't honestly think we'll have access to venues."