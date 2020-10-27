'St. Louis Superman' lands a Critics Choice Association documentary nomination

Documentary “St. Louis Superman,” an inside look at battle rapper, activist and former politician Bruce Franks Jr., has snagged a Short Documentary nomination from the Critics Choice Association.
Earlier this year, St. Louis Superman” landed an Academy Award nomination.
Other nominees in the same category as “St. Louis Superman” are “Blackfeet Boxing: Not Invisible,” “The Claudia Kishi Club,” “Crescendo!,” “Elevator Pitch,” “Hunger Ward,” “Into the Fire,” “My Father the Mover,” “The Rifleman,” and “The Speed Cubers.”
Winners will be announced Nov. 16.
The film was directed by Smriti Mundhra and Sami Khan and released by MTV Documentary Films.
Leading the documentary nominations were “Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution,” “Gunda,” “Mr. Soul,” “Dick Johnson is Dead,” “My Octopus Teacher,” “Totally Under Control” and “Athlete A.”
