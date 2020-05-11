'St. Louis Superman' sets its broadcast premiere on MTV, VH1, MTV2

Oscar-nominated documentary “St. Louis Superman” is receiving its broadcast premiere at 8 p.m. May 18 simultaneously on MTV, VH1 and MTV2, as revealed by thewrap.com. The documentary short focuses on St. Louis’ Bruce Franks, from his landing a seat in the Missouri 78th District House special election in 2016 to hitting the streets as an activist in Ferguson to his work as a battle rapper.

The documentary will air commercial free.

The film was directed by Smriti Mundhra and Sami Khan and released by MTV Documentary Films. “St. Louis Superman” screened at numerous film festivals including the St. Louis International Film Festival and the STL Filmmakers Showcase in 2019.

In an exclusive interview with the Post-Dispatch earlier this year, Franks talked about the film and his life in detail, and about being a part of the Oscar conversation in such a big way.