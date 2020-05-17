You are the owner of this article.
'St. Louis Superman' sets to air Monday on MTV, VH1, MTV2
'St. Louis Superman' sets to air Monday on MTV, VH1, MTV2

"St. Louis Superman"

Bruce Franks Jr. with his son King Bruce Franks III in "St. Louis Superman"

 Courtesy of Sami Khan

Oscar-nominated documentary short “St. Louis Superman” is receiving its broadcast premiere at 8 p.m. May 18 simultaneously on MTV, VH1 and MTV2, as revealed by thewrap.com. The documentary short focuses on St. Louis’ Bruce Franks, from his landing a seat in the Missouri 78th District House special election in 2016 to hitting the streets as an activist in Ferguson to his work as a battle rapper.

The documentary will air commercial free.

The film was directed by Smriti Mundhra and Sami Khan and released by MTV Documentary Films. “St. Louis Superman” screened at numerous film festivals including the St. Louis International Film Festival and the STL Filmmakers Showcase in 2019.

In an exclusive interview with the Post-Dispatch earlier this year, Franks talked about the film and his life in detail, and about being a part of the Oscar conversation in such a big way.

“This is amazing. It really is indescribable to know there’s so much excitement about me. Everything I’ve done, I did because it was the right thing, whether it was music or running for office. I’m super excited.”

 

 

 

