'St. Louis Superman' sets to air Monday on MTV, VH1, MTV2

Oscar-nominated documentary short “St. Louis Superman” is receiving its broadcast premiere at 8 p.m. May 18 simultaneously on MTV, VH1 and MTV2, as revealed by thewrap.com. The documentary short focuses on St. Louis’ Bruce Franks, from his landing a seat in the Missouri 78th District House special election in 2016 to hitting the streets as an activist in Ferguson to his work as a battle rapper.
****BREAKING NEWS****— Bruce Franks Jr (@brucefranksjr) May 11, 2020
MTV Documentary Films Academy Award® nominated St. Louis Superman will premiere, May 18th at 9PM ET/PT across @MTV, @VH1 and @MTV2
DIRECTED BY @SmritiMundhra and @samikhanfilm
Produced by@itscheyennetan @AJWitness @pohsi pic.twitter.com/dyiG5RlnsU
The documentary will air commercial free.
The film was directed by Smriti Mundhra and Sami Khan and released by MTV Documentary Films. “St. Louis Superman” screened at numerous film festivals including the St. Louis International Film Festival and the STL Filmmakers Showcase in 2019.
In an exclusive interview with the Post-Dispatch earlier this year, Franks talked about the film and his life in detail, and about being a part of the Oscar conversation in such a big way.
“This is amazing. It really is indescribable to know there’s so much excitement about me. Everything I’ve done, I did because it was the right thing, whether it was music or running for office. I’m super excited.”
