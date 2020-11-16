'St. Louis Superman' wins at Critics Choice Documentary Awards

Update: The Critics Choice Association (CCA) has named “St. Louis Superman,” the documentary about Bruce Franks Jr., its Best Short Documentary at the Critics Choice Documentary Awards.

Franks is an activist, battle rapper and former ground-breaking politician from St. Louis.

“St. Louis Superman” is from MTV Documentary Films and was directed by Sami Khan and Smriti Mundhra. The film was also nominated for an Academy Award earlier this year.

Best Documentary went to “Dick Johnson is Dead,” and Best Director went to that film’s Kirsten Johnson.

Earlier this year, St. Louis Superman” landed an Academy Award nomination.