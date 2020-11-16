 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'St. Louis Superman' wins at Critics Choice Documentary Awards
0 comments

'St. Louis Superman' wins at Critics Choice Documentary Awards

{{featured_button_text}}
"St. Louis Superman"

Bruce Franks Jr. with his son, King Bruce Franks III, in "St. Louis Superman"

 Courtesy of Sami Khan

Update: The Critics Choice Association (CCA) has named “St. Louis Superman,” the documentary about Bruce Franks Jr., its Best Short Documentary at the Critics Choice Documentary Awards.

Franks is an activist, battle rapper and former ground-breaking politician from St. Louis.

“St. Louis Superman” is from MTV Documentary Films and was directed by Sami Khan and Smriti Mundhra. The film was also nominated for an Academy Award earlier this year.

Best Documentary went to “Dick Johnson is Dead,” and Best Director went to that film’s Kirsten Johnson. 

Previous post: Documentary “St. Louis Superman,” an inside look at battle rapper, activist and former politician Bruce Franks Jr., has snagged a Short Documentary nomination from the Critics Choice Association.

Earlier this year, St. Louis Superman” landed an Academy Award nomination.

Other nominees in the same category as “St. Louis Superman” are “Blackfeet Boxing: Not Invisible,” “The Claudia Kishi Club,” “Crescendo!,” “Elevator Pitch,” “Hunger Ward,” “Into the Fire,” “My Father the Mover,” “The Rifleman,” and “The Speed Cubers.”

Winners will be announced Nov. 16.

The film was directed by Smriti Mundhra and Sami Khan and released by MTV Documentary Films.

Leading the documentary nominations were “Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution,” “Gunda,” “Mr. Soul,” “Dick Johnson is Dead,” “My Octopus Teacher,” “Totally Under Control” and “Athlete A.”

Click here to read a profile on Franks about the documentary and his life.

0 comments

Tags

Watch more

Restaurants

Noboleis Vineyards shares one of the most exciting aspects of wine drinking

  • 0

Angie Geis of Noboleis shares her passion about how wine evolves as it ages and explains the many uses of her Chambourcin as she pours a glass with Cat Neville of Feast Magazine.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports