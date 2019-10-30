When it comes to what movies we watch to get our Halloween scare on, Missouri and the Midwest — not to mention the entire nation in general — leave a lot to be desired.
According to the research firm Comparitech, the most popular scary movie in Missouri is "The Others," a 2001 gothic horror flick with Nicole Kidman and Fionnula Flanagan.
A fine movie, sure. But the No. 1 pick?
To get their list, Comparitech used search data and popularity rankings from Internet Movie Data Base and Google Trends. Scary comedies, such as "Shaun of the Dead," were not considered.
To be fair, our border states didn't exactly knock the horror ball out of the park.
Illinois went with subtitle scares and picked the 2008 French film "Martyrs."
Arkansas chooses 2018's "Upgrade." (Did they just start getting motion pictures there last year?)
Nebraska made a pin-headed pick and selected "Hellraiser" from 1987, while Oklahoma picked "Peeping Tom," a solid choice from 1960.
Tennessee chose a great title, "Night of the Living Dead," but opted for the 1990 remake and not the 1968 George Romero original.
Doing better were Kentucky with the original 1978 "Halloween" starring Jamie Lee Curtis; and Kansas with "28 Days Later," an excellent 2002 movie from Danny Boyle that regrettably helped rekindle the flesh-eating zombie genre.
Iowa had the best choice of the border bunch, preferring the 1979 space-horror classic "Alien" with Sigourney Weaver.
For what it's worth, here are this bureau's picks for the five scariest movies of all time: "Psycho" (1960); "The Exorcist" (1973); "The Omen" (1976); "Alien" (1979); and "The Shining" (1980).