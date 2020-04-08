Stay-at-home mini-film festival supports cinema during coronavirus

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus, more than 175 film festivals across the continent have had to cancel or be postponed.

Now the film festivals are fighting back.

On Saturday, 32 film organizations including Cinema St. Louis are holding the first Film Festival Day, a virtual event in which patrons can all watch the same independent movie from the comfort — and the safety — of their own home.

Saturday's film is "Phoenix, Oregon," a midlife-crisis story of an unsuccessful comic book illustrator and a chef who follow their dream — if reluctantly — to open a combination bowling alley and pizza parlor. James Le Gros co-stars as the illustrator, with Lisa Edelstein as the woman who could help turn his life around and Jesse Borrego as the chef.

The movie will begin at 5 p.m., with a Q&A session with the filmmakers beginning at 7 p.m. Tickets are $6.50, with part of the proceeds going to Cinema St. Louis.

The film's trailer is here.

