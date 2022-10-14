'Such nonsense.' Here is our original review of 'Reservoir Dogs' 30 years ago

Quentin Tarantino's first film, released 30 years ago this weekend, almost turned the stomach of reviewer Joe Pollack. Here's his original take.
THE STORY is as phony as the names the robbers take - Mr. White, Mr. Blue, Mr. Blonde, Mr. Pink and Mr. Brown - and it's also a hymn to violence, blood and sadism that reaches repulsive levels.
Harvey Keitel (Mr. White), one of the stars and a co-producer, described ''Reservoir Dogs'' as a ''brilliantly written piece dealing with issues of betrayal, trust and loyalty.'' Writer-director-actor Quentin Tarantino, less pretentious, says it is ''the pulp novel I always wanted to write.''
Tarantino is a lot closer to the truth, it seems, but in my opinion, ''Reservoir Dogs'' is the kind of film that doesn't need to be made. The story of five robbers whose jewel heist goes awry lacks a single pleasant moment but includes gruesome scenes of torture of a policeman, criminals bleeding to death, moments of agony, pain and disbelief.
The gang is put together by a crime boss played with great toughness by Lawrence Tierney. He finds men who have the right criminal backgrounds but who do not know one another, so he provides the names and insists they do not speak of anything personal. He and his son, played with true meanness by Chris Penn (brother to Sean), plan the robbery and wait to share the diamonds.
When it fails, the men panic. One is killed, another is wounded, and they make tracks for the abandoned warehouse were they are to rendezvous. Several are convinced they have been set up, that one of their quintet is a traitor, maybe even a cop.
Were it not for the continual, gratuitous violence, Tarantino might have an interesting story, but the performances of the five crooks put me off totally. Each has to show how tough he is, and the machoism and preening are overdone in every direction. It wasn't very long before I did not care about any of them and waited only for a squad of police to arrive, guns blazing, to wipe them all out.
Instead a policeman is taken hostage, and Michael Madsen, frighteningly vicious, begins to torture him in a sequence where sadism, brutality and violence come right to the surface.
Tarantino, making his first feature, uses flashbacks from the warehouse to show the hiring of the men and the planning of the robbery, but even when they meet with Tierney, the men bicker with undertones of violence, as if their masculinity were at stake with every sentence.
The acting is good. Steve Buscemi is especially powerful in a restaurant scene where he refuses to leave a tip for the waitress and defends himself against the jibes of the others.
But the film is such nonsense, from start to finish, and so unnecessarily violent and vulgar, that it almost turned my stomach.
16 great movies that Oscar ignored
Among the buzziest events of the year is the Oscars ceremony, in which little gold guys are handed out to the winners, and the losers presumably feel honored just to be nominated.
But what about the movies that aren’t even invited to the party?
Throughout the history of the Academy Awards, there’s been no shortage of worthy films that received zero nominations. That’s right: zero. And many of those films have gone on to be recognized as classics: from “Groundhog Day” to “Reservoir Dogs,” and from “The Searchers” to “The Shining.”
In chronological order, and in recognition of the 2016 ceremony, here’s a list of 16 films that the Academy somehow managed to overlook.
‘King Kong’ (1933)
The 2005 remake of the tale of a giant ape whose visit to New York doesn’t go particularly well won three Oscars in technical categories. But not the original. Selected for preservation in the National Film Registry in 1991, the 1933 version remains among the most iconic and revered films ever made.
‘Modern Times’ (1936)
Charlie Chaplin and Paulette Goddard walking arm in arm toward the horizon is one of the most famous images in American film. But this masterpiece from the genius of silent film, in which he combined commentary on the industrial age with physical comedy of inspired grace and beauty, was snubbed by the Academy.
‘The Day the Earth Stood Still’ (1951)
Because it’s science fiction, the movie that made “Klaatu barada nikto” a catchphrase may not get the respect it deserves. But its tale of an extraterrestrial who warns of the threat of nuclear war still resonates. And the phrase is still handy for persuading a robot named Gort not to zap you.
‘The Searchers’ (1956)
This highly influential Western, starring John Wayne and directed by John Ford, is now considered one of the classics of the genre. Wayne had one of his best and most challenging roles as Ethan Edwards, a racist who’s out to get his niece back from an Indian tribe — so he can kill her.
‘Breathless’ (1960)
Jean-Paul Belmondo exuded Bogart-style attitude as a crafty criminal in director Jean-Luc Godard’s groundbreaking contribution to the French New Wave, a movement that also included such filmmakers as Francois Truffaut, Claude Chabrol and Eric Rohmer. Godard’s debut feature, the film had an innovative visual style, particularly in its use of jump cuts.
‘Harold and Maude’ (1971)
One of the most offbeat films ever made, this unlikely romance about a young man with suicidal tendencies (Bud Cort) and a much older Holocaust survivor with an upbeat attitude toward life (Ruth Gordon) benefited from a catchy Cat Stevens score and imaginative direction by the perennially underrated Hal Ashby (“Being There”).
‘Mean Streets’ (1973)
Robert De Niro and Harvey Keitel exploded onto the screen in this early film from director Martin Scorsese, which demonstrated that he was not only a talent to watch but also a filmmaker capable of adapting a European sensibility to American storytelling. This was one of the key films of the 1970s.
‘The Shining’ (1980)
Novelist Stephen King reportedly didn’t care for director Stanley Kubrick’s adaptation of his spine-chiller about spooky goings-on at a remote hotel. And apparently, neither did the Academy, despite a terrific performance from Jack Nicholson — who’s not exactly a dull boy as he goes to work trying to kill his wife and son.
‘Body Heat’ (1981)
Writer-director Lawrence Kasdan’s riff on “Double Indemnity” was a showcase for smoldering performances from two appropriately charismatic actors: William Hurt, as a lawyer who let his libido do his thinking for him, and Kathleen Turner, as a seductive schemer who took pleasure in the fact that the Hurt character wasn’t very smart.
‘Reservoir Dogs’ (1992)
Quentin Tarantino made his feature directorial debut with this neo-noir thriller that dealt with the aftermath of a diamond heist gone wrong, starring Harvey Keitel and Tim Roth. One of the essential indie flicks of the 1990s, and a perennial cult favorite, it may have been too violent to garner Academy approval.
‘Groundhog Day’ (1993)
Bill Murray has made a lot of movies, but this comedy about a guy who wakes up each morning to find that he’s still stuck in the same day may be his most imaginative and memorable. Directed and co-written by Harold Ramis, the film has even become an object of philosophical inquiry.
‘Heat’ (1995)
Al Pacino and Robert De Niro both starred in “The Godfather: Part II” but had never faced each other onscreen before they teamed up for this epic crime drama from writer-director Michael Mann. A scene between their characters — a detective and a thief — in a coffee shop is as good as acting gets.
‘The Big Lebowski’ (1998)
Jeff Bridges, Julianne Moore and John Goodman starred in the Coen Brothers’ follow-up to their Oscar-winning “Fargo.” A comedy that nods to the grand tradition of Los Angeles-based detective stories, the film has generated an enormous cult following. “It really tied the room together,” stoner Lebowski famously complains about his soiled rug.
‘Rushmore’ (1998)
Wes Anderson, a director who finally broke through to huge audiences with “The Grand Budapest Hotel,” had an early triumph with this comedy-drama about an eccentric scholarship student (Jason Schwartzman) who becomes infatuated with an attractive schoolteacher (Olivia Williams) and competes with a wealthy but disillusioned businessman (Bill Murray) for her attention.
‘Three Kings’ (1999)
The Academy has embraced director David O. Russell in recent years, with nominations for “The Fighter,” “Silver Linings Playbook,” “American Hustle” and “Joy.” But his satirical comedy-drama about soldiers out for a big score in Iraq fell through the cracks — even with a cast including George Clooney, Mark Wahlberg and Ice Cube.
‘Zodiac’ (2007)
Jake Gyllenhaal, Mark Ruffalo and Robert Downey Jr. starred in director David Fincher’s fact-based drama about the painstaking search for a serial killer who terrorized the San Francisco Bay Area starting in 1969. A box-office disappointment, the film was a critical hit and is generally considered to be among Fincher’s best.