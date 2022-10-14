'Such nonsense.' Here is our original review of 'Reservoir Dogs' 30 years ago

Quentin Tarantino's first film, released 30 years ago this weekend, almost turned the stomach of reviewer Joe Pollack. Here's his original take.

THE STORY is as phony as the names the robbers take - Mr. White, Mr. Blue, Mr. Blonde, Mr. Pink and Mr. Brown - and it's also a hymn to violence, blood and sadism that reaches repulsive levels.

Harvey Keitel (Mr. White), one of the stars and a co-producer, described ''Reservoir Dogs'' as a ''brilliantly written piece dealing with issues of betrayal, trust and loyalty.'' Writer-director-actor Quentin Tarantino, less pretentious, says it is ''the pulp novel I always wanted to write.''

Tarantino is a lot closer to the truth, it seems, but in my opinion, ''Reservoir Dogs'' is the kind of film that doesn't need to be made. The story of five robbers whose jewel heist goes awry lacks a single pleasant moment but includes gruesome scenes of torture of a policeman, criminals bleeding to death, moments of agony, pain and disbelief.

The gang is put together by a crime boss played with great toughness by Lawrence Tierney. He finds men who have the right criminal backgrounds but who do not know one another, so he provides the names and insists they do not speak of anything personal. He and his son, played with true meanness by Chris Penn (brother to Sean), plan the robbery and wait to share the diamonds.

When it fails, the men panic. One is killed, another is wounded, and they make tracks for the abandoned warehouse were they are to rendezvous. Several are convinced they have been set up, that one of their quintet is a traitor, maybe even a cop.

Were it not for the continual, gratuitous violence, Tarantino might have an interesting story, but the performances of the five crooks put me off totally. Each has to show how tough he is, and the machoism and preening are overdone in every direction. It wasn't very long before I did not care about any of them and waited only for a squad of police to arrive, guns blazing, to wipe them all out.

Instead a policeman is taken hostage, and Michael Madsen, frighteningly vicious, begins to torture him in a sequence where sadism, brutality and violence come right to the surface.

Tarantino, making his first feature, uses flashbacks from the warehouse to show the hiring of the men and the planning of the robbery, but even when they meet with Tierney, the men bicker with undertones of violence, as if their masculinity were at stake with every sentence.

The acting is good. Steve Buscemi is especially powerful in a restaurant scene where he refuses to leave a tip for the waitress and defends himself against the jibes of the others.