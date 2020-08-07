The best films of 1970 coming to an internet near you

How good a year for movies was 1970?
It was good enough that when Cinema St. Louis wanted to have a retrospective of movies from 50 years ago, they came up with 14 movies of note to show.
The series, Golden Anniversaries, begins Monday at 7:30 p.m. and will stream online every Monday at the same time through Oct. 26. Each film will be introduced by a film critic, scholar or enthusiast, who will also lead a discussion after the screening.
The events are free, but participants must register at the Cinema St. Louis website.
The schedule is:
Monday, 7:30 p.m, "M*A*S*H" — Robert Altman's comic antiwar classic follows a group of fun-loving, anti-establishment doctors as they find ways to cope with the strains of the Korean War, complete with a climactic football game (hint: It's a metaphor for war). The movie was the inspiration for the popular television sitcom.
Aug. 17, 7:30 p.m., "Patton" — George C. Scott stars as the deeply polarizing four-star general during World War II, whose military brilliance was sometimes overshadowed by his hard-driving personality. Directed by Franklin J. Schaffner, who said he hoped the film would be seen not only as a war picture but also as a peace picture.
Aug. 24, 7:30 p.m., "Husbands" — Seminal independent filmmaker John Cassavetes' partly improvised film about three friends looking for a way to understand and deal with the death of a fourth close friend was gloriously praised by some critics and devastatingly panned by others. Cassavetes co-stars with Ben Gazzara and Peter Falk.
Aug. 31, 7:30 p.m, "The Conformist" — Politics, assassination, betrayal and sexuality are all mixed together in Bernardo Bertolucci's masterpiece. Set primarily during Italy's Fascist era, it follows a young man on his way to murder his former anti-Fascist professor while he remembers incidents from his past that have brought him to this point. In Italian with English subtitles.
Sept. 7, 7:30 p.m., "Gimme Shelter" and "Woodstock: The Director's Cut" — Two concert films with very different sensibilities. "Gimme Shelter" follows the Rolling Stones on tour and, after delving into negotiations behind their free concert at Altamont Speedway, shows footage from the show as it slid into chaos and tragedy. "Woodstock" captures some brilliant performances (and a few less-than-brilliant) from the weekend-long concert that, in some ways, came to define a generation.
Sept. 14, 7:30 p.m., "Claire's Knee" — The fifth of filmmaker Eric Rohmer's six Moral Tales, the film follows a vacationing man just before he is to be married. He finds himself serially attracted to two teenage sisters, with different results. In French with English subtitles.
Sept. 21, 7:30 p.m., "Beyond the Valley of Dolls" — Beloved film critic Roger Ebert wrote this soft-core semi-classic for Russ Meyer. The story about young women trying to make it big in decadent Hollywood is told with tongue firmly in cheek, but there are also plenty of breasts.
Sept. 28, 7:30 p.m., "Cotton Comes to Harlem" and "Watermelon Man" — Two early blaxploitation comedies starring Godfrey Cambridge. "Cotton Comes to Harlem" (which co-stars Redd Foxx) follows two cops on the circuitous trail of stolen money. "Watermelon Man" tells the story of a racist white man who wakes up one day to find that he has become black.
Oct. 5, 7:30 p.m., "Five Easy Pieces" — Jack Nicholson's success was cemented with this film about an unhappy, bitter, cynical man whose annoying girlfriend, Karen Black, talks him into visiting his desperately ill, estranged father. Along the way, he evinces a fondness for Triumph T-shirts and toast.
Oct. 12, 7:30 p.m., "The Traveling Executioner" — Stacy Keach stars as a traveling executioner in this black comedy; he goes from jail to jail with a portable electric chair, dispatching those whom justice has deemed worthy of the ultimate punishment. At one stop, he is tasked with executing a brother and sister, but he soon falls for the sister (Marianna Hill).
Oct. 19, 7:30 p.m., "Wanda" — Largely ignored at its release, this drama has since been included in the National Film Registry at the Library of Congress. Barbara Loden wrote, directed and stars as a Pennsylvania woman whose tendency to drift aimlessly through life leads to a series of degradations and crime.
Oct. 26, 7:30 p.m., "Performance" — It's 1970 in a nutshell, a hard-edged tale of a gangster who hides out in the house of a rock star where he takes a psychedelic drug and experiences an identity crisis. James Fox and Mick Jagger star in a film that hit new levels of violence, sex, nudity and drug use.
For more information, go to the Cinema St. Louis website.
