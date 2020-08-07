The best films of 1970 coming to an internet near you

Aug. 24, 7:30 p.m., "Husbands" — Seminal independent filmmaker John Cassavetes' partly improvised film about three friends looking for a way to understand and deal with the death of a fourth close friend was gloriously praised by some critics and devastatingly panned by others. Cassavetes co-stars with Ben Gazzara and Peter Falk.

Aug. 31, 7:30 p.m, "The Conformist" — Politics, assassination, betrayal and sexuality are all mixed together in Bernardo Bertolucci's masterpiece. Set primarily during Italy's Fascist era, it follows a young man on his way to murder his former anti-Fascist professor while he remembers incidents from his past that have brought him to this point. In Italian with English subtitles.

Sept. 7, 7:30 p.m., "Gimme Shelter" and "Woodstock: The Director's Cut" — Two concert films with very different sensibilities. "Gimme Shelter" follows the Rolling Stones on tour and, after delving into negotiations behind their free concert at Altamont Speedway, shows footage from the show as it slid into chaos and tragedy. "Woodstock" captures some brilliant performances (and a few less-than-brilliant) from the weekend-long concert that, in some ways, came to define a generation.