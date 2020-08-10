The best films of 1970 to be discussed online

How good a year for movies was 1970?
It was good enough that when Cinema St. Louis wanted to have a retrospective of movies from 50 years ago, they came up with 14 movies of note.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the organization is unable to screen the films. But it will still hold an online discussion about each one, led by a film critic, scholar or enthusiast, every Monday at 7:30 through Oct. 26.
Streaming options for each of the movies are available at JustWatch.
The Golden Anniversaries discussions are free, but participants must register at the Cinema St. Louis website.
The schedule is:
Monday, 7:30 p.m, "M*A*S*H" — Robert Altman's comic antiwar classic follows a group of fun-loving, anti-establishment doctors as they find ways to cope with the strains of the Korean War, complete with a climactic football game (hint: It's a metaphor for war). Discussion led by David Edelstein, chief movie critic for New York magazine.
Aug. 17, 7:30 p.m., "Patton" — George C. Scott stars as the deeply polarizing four-star general during World War II, whose military brilliance was sometimes overshadowed by his hard-driving personality. Directed by Franklin J. Schaffner, who said he hoped the film would be seen not only as a war picture but also as a peace picture. Discussion led by Andrew Wyatt, editor of and film critic for Cinema St. Louis’ blog, The Lens.
Aug. 24, 7:30 p.m., "Husbands" — Seminal independent filmmaker John Cassavetes' partly improvised film about three friends looking for a way to understand and deal with the death of a fourth close friend was gloriously praised by some critics and devastatingly panned by others. Cassavetes co-stars with Ben Gazzara and Peter Falk. Discussion led by Lynn Venhaus, film critic for the Webster-Kirkwood Times and KTRS.
Aug. 31, 7:30 p.m, "The Conformist" — Politics, assassination, betrayal and sexuality are all mixed together in Bernardo Bertolucci's masterpiece. Set primarily during Italy's Fascist era, it follows a young man on his way to murder his former anti-Fascist professor while he remembers incidents from his past that have brought him to this point. In Italian with English subtitles. Discussion led by Diane Carson, professor emerita of film at St. Louis Community College at Meramec and film critic for KDHX.
Sept. 7, 7:30 p.m., "Gimme Shelter" and "Woodstock: The Director's Cut" — Two concert films with very different sensibilities. "Gimme Shelter" follows the Rolling Stones on tour and, after delving into negotiations behind their free concert at Altamont Speedway, shows footage from the show as it slid into chaos and tragedy. "Woodstock" captures some brilliant performances (and a few less-than-brilliant) from the weekend-long concert that, in some ways, came to define a generation. Discussion led by AJ Schnack, director of the documentaries “Gigantic (A Tale of Two Johns),” “Kurt Cobain About a Son,” “Convention,” “We Always Lie to Strangers,” “Caucus” and “Long Gone Summer.”
Sept. 14, 7:30 p.m., "Claire's Knee" — The fifth of filmmaker Eric Rohmer's six Moral Tales, the film follows a vacationing man just before he is to be married. He finds himself serially attracted to two teenage sisters, with different results. In French with English subtitles. Discussion led by Robert Garrick, attorney and former contributor to the davekehr.com film blog.
Sept. 21, 7:30 p.m., "Beyond the Valley of Dolls" — Beloved film critic Roger Ebert wrote this soft-core semi-classic for Russ Meyer. The story about young women trying to make it big in decadent Hollywood is told with tongue firmly in cheek, but there are also plenty of breasts. Discussion led by Charles Taylor, author of “Opening Wednesday at a Theater or Drive-In Near You: The Shadow Cinema of the American ’70s” and former film critic for Salon.
Sept. 28, 7:30 p.m., "Cotton Comes to Harlem" and "Watermelon Man" — Two early blaxploitation comedies starring Godfrey Cambridge. "Cotton Comes to Harlem" (which co-stars Redd Foxx) follows two cops on the circuitous trail of stolen money. "Watermelon Man" tells the story of a racist white man who wakes up one day to find that he has become black. Discussion led by Novotny Lawrence, associate professor at Iowa State University, author of “Blaxploitation Films of the 1970s: Blackness and Genre,” editor of “Documenting the Black Experience” and co-editor of “Beyond Blaxploitation.”
Oct. 5, 7:30 p.m., "Five Easy Pieces" — Jack Nicholson's success was cemented with this film about an unhappy, bitter, cynical man whose annoying girlfriend, Karen Black, talks him into visiting his desperately ill, estranged father. Along the way, he evinces a fondness for Triumph T-shirts and toast. Discussion led by Calvin Wilson, theater critic and former film critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Oct. 12, 7:30 p.m., "The Traveling Executioner" — Stacy Keach stars as a traveling executioner in this black comedy; he goes from jail to jail with a portable electric chair, dispatching those whom justice has deemed worthy of the ultimate punishment. At one stop, he is tasked with executing a brother and sister, but he soon falls for the sister (Marianna Hill). Discussion led by Kayla McCulloch, film critic for Cinema St. Louis’ blog, The Lens.
Oct. 19, 7:30 p.m., "Wanda" — Largely ignored at its release, this drama has since been included in the National Film Registry at the Library of Congress. Barbara Loden wrote, directed and stars as a Pennsylvania woman whose tendency to drift aimlessly through life leads to a series of degradations and crime. Discussion led by Cait Lore, film critic for Cinema St. Louis’ blog, The Lens.
Oct. 26, 7:30 p.m., "Performance" — It's 1970 in a nutshell, a hard-edged tale of a gangster who hides out in the house of a rock star where he takes a psychedelic drug and experiences an identity crisis. James Fox and Mick Jagger star in a film that hit new levels of violence, sex, nudity and drug use. Discussion led by Robert Hunt, former film critic for The Riverfront Times.
For more information, go to the Cinema St. Louis website.
This article has been changed to show that the movies will not be screened by Cinema St. Louis before the discussions.
