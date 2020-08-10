The best films of 1970 to be discussed online

Aug. 24, 7:30 p.m., "Husbands" — Seminal independent filmmaker John Cassavetes' partly improvised film about three friends looking for a way to understand and deal with the death of a fourth close friend was gloriously praised by some critics and devastatingly panned by others. Cassavetes co-stars with Ben Gazzara and Peter Falk. Discussion led by Lynn Venhaus, film critic for the Webster-Kirkwood Times and KTRS.

Aug. 31, 7:30 p.m, "The Conformist" — Politics, assassination, betrayal and sexuality are all mixed together in Bernardo Bertolucci's masterpiece. Set primarily during Italy's Fascist era, it follows a young man on his way to murder his former anti-Fascist professor while he remembers incidents from his past that have brought him to this point. In Italian with English subtitles. Discussion led by Diane Carson, professor emerita of film at St. Louis Community College at Meramec and film critic for KDHX.