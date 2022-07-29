This week's movie is a rainout, but St. Louis Art Museum schedules make-up dates

Friday evening's screening of "The Sandlot" on Art Hill is a rainout because of unsafe conditions caused by this week's severe weather. The good news: A make-up date is planned.
The hill's grass is saturated from rain, like most of the metro area. (Who knows if baseball "sandlots" fared better.)
The St. Louis Art Museum announced that an indoor screening of
"The Sandlot," the final movie in its annual Art Hill Film Series, will be presented Aug. 12 in the museum's Farrell Auditorium. It will also present "A League of Their Own" indoors on Aug. 5. That film, the first in the four-week series, was also canceled July 8 because of rain.
Both screenings will begin at 6:30 p.m., with a cash bar (5-8 p.m.) and other food and beverage options available. Drinks purchased at the museum in a lidded tumbler are allowed inside the auditorium; food is not allowed inside the auditorium.
The screenings are free, and tickets are not required. But seating in the auditorium, which seats about 450, is first-come, first-served beginning at 6 p.m.
This year's Art Hill Film Series theme, "Game On!," is a nod to the museum's exhibition "Catching the Moment," celebrating the acquisition of works assembled by Cardinals Hall of Famer Ted Simmons and his wife, Maryanne Simmons. The exhibition is on view through Sept. 11.
Other movies presented were "Love & Basketball" (July 15) and "Bend It Like Beckham" (July 22). The outdoor film series involves music, food trucks and lots of viewers.
"Collecting art enabled me and Maryanne to have a life separate from baseball," former Cardinals catcher Ted Simmons said.
Photos: Swamped, again. St. Louis region re-flooded by torrential rain
More flooding on Thursday
A swollen River Des Peres, right, flooded homes along Odell Street, left, and Hermitage Avenue for the second time three days after a thunderstorm caused flash flooding across St. Louis on Thursday, July 28, 2022.
David Carson
More flooding in St. Louis
A St. Louis firefighter balances himself while checking on a car that was stalled out in deep floodwater on Goodfellow Boulevard during a severe thunderstorm on Thursday, July 28, 2022.
David Carson, Post-Dispatch
Flooding
Santo Albright, of Fenton, runs to his car as heavy rain hits the Ellendale area of St. Louis on Thursday, July 28, 2022. Heavy rain saturated the area two days after record rain flooded parts of the region. Photo by Jack Myer,
jmyer@post-dispatch.com
Jack Myer
Flooding in St. Louis
A car is stranded as water shoots up from a flooded area on Vandeventer Avenue underneath Interstate 64 (Highway 40) as torrential rains hit the St. Louis on Thursday, July 28, 2022, two days after record rain flooded parts of the region.
Allie Schallert, Post-Dispatch
Watch now: Third Degree Glass Factory flooded by second round of rain
Flooding on Thursday on Goodfellow Boulevard
Flooding overtook Goodfellow Boulevard on Thursday, July 28, 2022 as a thunderstorm dumped a lot of rain quickly, 2 days after record rains caused flooding in the region. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Flooding in St. Louis
A man helps two people walk through flood water after the two were in got stuck on Vandeventer Avenue underneath I-64 (Hwy. 40) in St. Louis on Thursday, July 28, 2022. Heavy rain saturated the area two days after record rain flooded parts of the region. Photo by Allie Schallert,
aschallert@post-dispatch.com
Delmar flooded
Water surrounds the Third Degree Glass Factory on Delmar Boulevard on Thursday, July 28, 2022. Heavy rain saturated the area two days after record rain flooded parts of the region. Photo by David Carson , Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Flash flooding St. Louis Thursday
Cars are stuck in a flash flood, Thursday, July 28. 2022, at the intersection of Lindell and Vandeventer, at about 3:30 pm. Heavy rain saturated the area two days after record rain flooded parts of the region. Photo by Hillary Levin,
hlevin@post-dispatch.com
Hillary Levin
Flooding
As she sorts through her soaked belongings on Thursday, July 28, 2022, Nancy Carr smiles as she holds the blanket that she and her husband Ernie sat on during their first date in 1969, which she will have to throw away. Shortly thereafter, heavy rain returned to the Ellendale area of St. Louis and flooded the Carrs' house again, two days after overnight rain flooded many parts of St. Louis. Photo by Jack Myer,
jmyer@post-dispatch.com
Jack Myer
Flooding
Ernie and Nancy Carr sort through their soaked belongings at their home in the Ellendale area of St. Louis on Thursday, July 28, 2022. Shortly thereafter, heavy rain returned and flooded the Carrs' house again two days after overnight rain flooded many parts of St. Louis. Photo by Jack Myer,
jmyer@post-dispatch.com
Jack Myer
Flooding
Mike Dattoli, of South City and Jim Hummel, who lives in Ellendale, watch the flooding on Hermitage Ave. in the Ellendale area of St. Louis on Thursday, July 28, 2022. Heavy rain returned two days after overnight rain flooded parts of St. Louis. Photo by Jack Myer,
jmyer@post-dispatch.com
Jack Myer
Flooding
Santo Albright, who lives in Fenton, watches rain fall in the Ellendale area of St. Louis on Thursday, July 28, 2022. Heavy rain returned two days after overnight rain flooded parts of St. Louis. Photo by Jack Myer,
jmyer@post-dispatch.com
Jack Myer
Rescues, road closures underway as torrential rain returns to St. Louis
St. Louis Firefighter Conor Leach, left, and Captain Patrick Timpe, right, with House No. 10 look to unclog drains on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at the intersection of Marcus and Page Avenues. Several motorists were stranded with heavy rain caused flash flooding in the area. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
Rescues, road closures underway as torrential rain returns to St. Louis
St. Louis Firefighters with Engine House NO 10 assist a group of mentors teens that got stuck in rising flood waters on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at the intersection of Marcus and Page Avenues. The group of was enroute to the National Association of Black Accountants conference at the University of Missouri St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
Rescues, road closures underway as torrential rain returns to St. Louis
"That's my car. I was able to move my other one to higher ground before the water came up," said Charles Loper, who waits for the rising waters from a flash flood to recede on his apartments front steps on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at the intersection of Vernon and Walton Avenues. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
Afternoon showers added to area flooding woes
Geraldo Rao, of University City, shows the flooding at N. Skinker and Olive Boulevards to a friend via phone on Thursday, July 28, 2022. Heavy rain created flash flooding again in the area. Photo by Christian Gooden,
cgooden@post-dispatch.com
Christian Gooden
Afternoon showers added to area flooding woes
A University City public works employee clears debris from the 7200 block of Olive Blvd. on Thursday, July 28, 2022, after flash flooding from an afternoon downpour pushed it from nearby homes Photo by Christian Gooden,
cgooden@post-dispatch.com
Christian Gooden
Afternoon showers added to area flooding woes
The intersection of N. Skinker and Olive Boulevards, looking northward from Olive, is completely submerged on Thursday, July 28, 2022, after heavy rain created flash flooding. Photo by Christian Gooden,
cgooden@post-dispatch.com
Christian Gooden
Afternoon showers added to area flooding woes
Vehicles shifted by floodwaters gather on Thursday, July 28, 2022, in the 1200 block of Waldron Ave. after heavy rain created flash flooding. Photo by Christian Gooden,
cgooden@post-dispatch.com
Christian Gooden
Afternoon showers added to area flooding woes
An employee with 1-800-Got-Junk checks the state of the water level from the company's property on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at the intersection of N. Skinker and Olive Boulevards. Heavy rain created flash flooding again in the area. Photo by Christian Gooden,
cgooden@post-dispatch.com
Christian Gooden
Afternoon showers added to area flooding woes
A University City police officer looks over the flooded 1200 block of Waldron Ave. on Thursday, July 28, 2022, after heavy rain created flash flooding that displaced cars and debris from the entire block. Photo by Christian Gooden,
cgooden@post-dispatch.com
Christian Gooden
More flooding on Thursday
Firefighters walk across a flooded Delmar Boulevard after checking on the Third Degree Glass Factory that was swamped with floodwater during a thunderstorm on Thursday, July 28, 2022. The storm caused flash flooding across the city. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
More flooding on Thursday
A Metro bus plows through floodwater on Delmar Boulevard during a thunderstorm on Thursday, July 28, 2022. The storm caused flash flooding across the city. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
More flooding on Thursday
Abandoned, stalled out vehicles are are surrounded by floodwater on Clarendon Avenue at the intersection of Delmar Boulevard during a thunderstorm on Thursday, July 28, 2022. The storm caused flash flooding across the city. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
More flooding on Thursday
A pedestrian walks across Clarendon Avenue as a massive amount of flood water rushes down the street towards Delmar Boulevard during a thunderstorm on Thursday, July 28, 2022. The storm caused flash flooding across the city. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Afternoon showers added to area flooding woes
A University City police officer leaves home in the 1000 block of Wilson Ave. on Thursday, July 28, 2022, after heavy rain created more problems at home that was recovering from flooding earlier in the week Photo by Christian Gooden,
cgooden@post-dispatch.com
Christian Gooden
Afternoon showers added to area flooding woes
University City police confer as they check the well being of residents on Thursday, July 28, 2022, in the 1200 block of Waldron Ave. after heavy rain created flash flooding, covering most of the block. Photo by Christian Gooden,
cgooden@post-dispatch.com
Christian Gooden
Afternoon showers added to area flooding woes
An employee with 1-800-Got-Junk paces the property of the business on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at the intersection of N. Skinker and Olive Boulevards, completely submerged after heavy rain created flash flooding. Photo by Christian Gooden,
cgooden@post-dispatch.com
Christian Gooden
Afternoon showers added to area flooding woes
University City police officers check the well being of residents on Thursday, July 28, 2022, after heavy rain created flash flooding that covered the 1200 block of Waldron Ave. Photo by Christian Gooden,
cgooden@post-dispatch.com
Christian Gooden
Saturday, July 30th, 2022
Saturday, July 30th, 2022
Saturday, July 30th, 2022
Saturday, July 30th, 2022
Staying in? We've got you covered
Get the recommendations on what's streaming now, games you'll love, TV news and more with our weekly Home Entertainment newsletter!