This week's movie is a rainout, but St. Louis Art Museum schedules make-up dates

Friday evening's screening of "The Sandlot" on Art Hill is a rainout because of unsafe conditions caused by this week's severe weather. The good news: A make-up date is planned.

The hill's grass is saturated from rain, like most of the metro area. (Who knows if baseball "sandlots" fared better.)

The St. Louis Art Museum announced that an indoor screening of "The Sandlot," the final movie in its annual Art Hill Film Series, will be presented Aug. 12 in the museum's Farrell Auditorium. It will also present "A League of Their Own" indoors on Aug. 5. That film, the first in the four-week series, was also canceled July 8 because of rain.

Both screenings will begin at 6:30 p.m., with a cash bar (5-8 p.m.) and other food and beverage options available. Drinks purchased at the museum in a lidded tumbler are allowed inside the auditorium; food is not allowed inside the auditorium.

The screenings are free, and tickets are not required. But seating in the auditorium, which seats about 450, is first-come, first-served beginning at 6 p.m.

This year's Art Hill Film Series theme, "Game On!," is a nod to the museum's exhibition "Catching the Moment," celebrating the acquisition of works assembled by Cardinals Hall of Famer Ted Simmons and his wife, Maryanne Simmons. The exhibition is on view through Sept. 11.

Other movies presented were "Love & Basketball" (July 15) and "Bend It Like Beckham" (July 22). The outdoor film series involves music, food trucks and lots of viewers.