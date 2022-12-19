'Titanic' at 25: How our original review captured the magic

The movie "Titanic" was released on Dec. 19, 1997. It received 11 Academy Awards and was the first film to earn $1 billion at the box office. Here's a look back at our original review of the film.

You may have heard how much it cost to make "Titanic."

I want to tell you how good it is. Take one of history's most compelling tragedies, tell it through the lives of two engaging young lovers and show it with some of the best-ever special effects and you have a dazzling, exciting movie that is also poignant and personal.

"Titanic" was directed by James Cameron and stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet as the lovers. The supporting cast includes Billy Zane, Bill Paxton and Kathy Bates.

A few facts: The Titanic was the world's largest, most luxurious passenger liner ever built when it set out on its maiden voyage on April 10, 1912. A first-class ticket was the equivalent of $50,000 in today's dollars. More than halfway to New York, on April 15, the ship struck an iceberg and sank in less than three hours. More than 1,500 of the 2,200 passengers perished.

The movie can be divided into two parts. Roughly, the first 100 minutes is the love story and the second 95 minutes or so is the sinking.

Let's talk first about the sinking. The story of the Titanic is so good that if one had written it as fiction, it would be dismissed as preposterous.

It is the story of the dangerous arrogance of technology and the blind pride of man. It is a story of class struggle and prejudice, heroism and cowardice, greed and charity. It asks each of us how we would exit this life in the face of tragedy.

Any depiction of the sinking would have to be as huge as the ship and all it stood for. In this movie, that is the duty of the special effects.

The word "awesome" is overused - so let me use it here to describe the special effects and put it away for several months. The last half of this movie, with the ship sinking, alone is worth the price of admission.

The replication of the doomed ship is marvelous, with incredible detail of the luxurious accommodations that made the Titanic the talk of the Western world. Cameron also was a stickler for accuracy and, thanks to the discovery 12 years ago of the ship's wreckage and the resulting research, we now have as close as we can ever hope a newsreel-like illustration of the sinking.

The scenes in which the ship breaks in two and the stern section plummets into the water are breathtaking.

But what keeps us in our seats until the iceberg is the feelings between Jack Dawson (DiCaprio) and Rose Calvert (Winslet).

She is the 16-year-old fiancee of the wealthy Cal Hockley (Zane), returning from Europe for her wedding. It is a match of convenience pushed by her mother to bolster the family's faded coffers. Rose is a strong-willed young woman who dreads a life in Philadelphia high society. She is not looking for someone to show her how to live her life. She is looking for someone to live her life with.

She meets that someone on board the ship - Jack, a drifting artist with a quick wit and twinkling eye who already lives life to its fullest. He wins his third-class ticket in a poker game. The chemistry between the two is undeniable, and she eventually throws over Hockley, who goes borderline insane after being jilted and tries his best to wreck the young love.

This love story is melodramatic, but what young love isn't? Take a moment to recall the hours talking on the telephone, with nothing to talk about. Or feeling that every love song on the radio was written for you. The melodrama in this relationship is exactly the reason why it works so well. An older, less idealistic romance would not have captured the innocence of the time, or the heartbreak of its death.

The whole story is told in flashback by a 100-year-old Rose, who is brought onto a salvage ship captained by Paxton's character. The ship is hoping to salvage a huge diamond that Hockley gave Rose, but I won't say any more about that part of the plot.

The big talk in the movie industry is that Cameron spent $200 million to make this movie.

Personally, I don't care. I am much more offended by paying $7 to see two hours of garbage than to see three hours of magic.