To Life! 'Fiddler,' the film, took St. Louis by storm 50 years ago.

On Dec. 14, 1971, the film version of "Fiddler on the Roof," made its St. Louis debut with a special showing at the St. Pius X Monastery. The movie was an immediate hit, as four of first five evening showings at the Tans-Lux Cinerama were sold out before the movie even opened. Here is our original review.
Director Norman Jewison's big and beautiful film production of the record-breaking stage musical hit, "FIDDLER ON THE ROOF," is larger than life, but never overwhelmingly so, and retains all the human warmth, humor and poignancy of the original.
The picture is at the TRANS-LUX CINERAMA. Although there is bound to be a bit of Broadway in many of the performances, the production is never stagy. The musical numbers by Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick, one of the richest scores on Broadway in the past two decades, come off as naturally as possible, considering there must be some theatrical style.
Jewison has helped this by shooting on location in a Yugoslavian village, which simulates acceptably a Ukraine village in 1905, the days of the Czar and the terror of the pogroms against the Jews. The actor who plays the central character of Tevye, the dairyman, one of the juiciest roles in musical history, must shoulder the play, and that Topol, the Israeli actor who played Tevye on the London stage, does magnificently, even against the opulence of the production.
Behind that beard, he has terrific force and charisma, and a fine comic sense. These combine with a rich bass-baritone singing voice as he plays a humorous latter-day Job, cursed with five daughters, three marriageable but too independent of spirit. Tevye has friendly chats with God "As long as You're in the neighborhood" and bemoans the passing of tradition as the lode-star for Jewish life.
He is a combination of humorous resignation, bluster and soft-heartedness. He is capable of guile, as when he blandly makes up quotes from the Good Book to sutsain his arguments, or persuades his wife, Golde, to accept a dubious betrothal of a daughter by glibly recounting a fictitious "nightmare."
He has anger, but his faith enables him to accept the inevitable with a philosophical resignation, as when at the end the Jews of the village are forced by czarist officers to sell their homes and emigrate. Some Americans may complain because the great comedian, Zero Mostel, who created the role on Broadway, was not chosen for the role. I think Mostel would have been accepted as purely comic by film audiences and that Topol adds a stronger dramatic force.
The prettiness of the production in Technicolor and Panavision is evident from the start when dawn comes softly over the village in a panoramic shot and the chorus of "Tradition" comes from all the rising villagers. Every word of the lyrics of the songs is crystal clear, something not always true on the stage.
Joseph Stein has somewhat expanded his Broadway book for the film but it remains essentially the same. The now-familiar songs are excellently sung the booming "Tradition," the wry "Do You Love Me?", "If I Were a Rich Man," "Matchmaker, Matchmaker," a zestful "To Life," a reflective, "Sunrise, Sunset" the poignant, "Far From the Home I Love," and all the rest.