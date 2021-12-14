To Life! 'Fiddler,' the film, took St. Louis by storm 50 years ago.

On Dec. 14, 1971, the film version of "Fiddler on the Roof," made its St. Louis debut with a special showing at the St. Pius X Monastery. The movie was an immediate hit, as four of first five evening showings at the Tans-Lux Cinerama were sold out before the movie even opened. Here is our original review.

Director Norman Jewison's big and beautiful film production of the record-breaking stage musical hit, "FIDDLER ON THE ROOF," is larger than life, but never overwhelmingly so, and retains all the human warmth, humor and poignancy of the original.

The picture is at the TRANS-LUX CINERAMA. Although there is bound to be a bit of Broadway in many of the performances, the production is never stagy. The musical numbers by Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick, one of the richest scores on Broadway in the past two decades, come off as naturally as possible, considering there must be some theatrical style.