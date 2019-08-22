Yes, you'll get to meet Tootie in St. Louie–well, in University City, at least.
Margaret O’Brien, who played feisty kid sister Tootie in the 1944 classic “Meet Me in St. Louis,” will be at the Tivoli Theatre on Sept. 26 for a special screening of the movie in celebration of its 75th anniversary, officials announced today.
She’ll join Turner Classic Movies Primetime Host Ben Mankiewicz for an introduction and a meet and greet with fans at the theatre. The event starts at 8 p.m.
Her appearance comes after St. Louis was named the winner of the third “Bring TCM to Your Hometown” contest. More than 100 cities across the country were submitted, and Lisa Buchhold of St. Louis submitted the winning entry. Tucson won last year, hosting Angie Dickinson for a screening of "Rio Bravo." Buffalo, New York hosted director Barry Levinson for a screening of "The Natural" in 2017.
“TCM is focused on creating communities of classic film fans and engaging with our supporters in their hometowns throughout the country is such an incredible opportunity” CJ Bargamian, TCM’s vice president of acquisition and digital engagement, said in a statement.
O’Brien, now 82, was seven years old when the movie was released. She was given a special juvenile Oscar that year.
The movie is based on the writings of Sally Smith Benson, who grew up at 5135 Kensington Avenue. The character of Tootie is based on Benson as a child. The home was razed in 1994.
Members of TCM's official fan club, TCM Backlot, can reserve their tickets now. Tickets will be available to the public for free on September 3 by visiting TCMBacklot.com/StLouis.