Watch the Art Hill Film Series at home

The Art Hill Film Series is moving off (this year) Art Hill and into your home.

The popular — but crowded — film series has been canceled in its physical form, but the St. Louis Art Museum is going on to present it online in much the same form as it exists on Art Hill.

At Home Film Series: Summer Escapes, as the event is now known, will run for four consecutive Friday nights. The fun begins at 8:30 p.m. with a pre-movie watch party including cocktail recipes, trivia, art talks, art-making and more.

The films will be shown at 9 p.m., just as they are in other years, when it gets dark outside.

The schedule is “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” on July 10, “Crazy Rich Asians” on July 17, “Men in Black” on July 24 and “The Princess Bride” on July 31.

The series is free. For more information, visit slam.org.