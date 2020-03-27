50 years ago: Our first take on "M.A.S.H" is cruel, sick and wildly hilarious

Editor's note: With most theaters closed, we'll be taking trips back to the archive to share reviews of movies that might deserve rewatching today. Here's our review of "M.A.S.H." from March of 1970.
"M.A.S.H," (stands for Mobile Army Service Hospital), is a black comedy about such a hospital behind the lines in Korea. It is ribald, cruel, sick, sacrilegious, offensive and enormously funny, continuously and wildly hilarious.
Its humor is so determinedly off-beat it would sometimes be sophomoric if it weren't so effective. Its irreverence is set by the first shots, under Robert Altman's direction, of two helicopters arriving at the hospital tent with wounded strapped to their sides, and the loudspeaker blaring a rock ballad, "Suicide Is Painless."
We are confronted by three unconventional, rather hipster Army surgeons, Donald Sutherland, known as Hawkeye; Elliott Gould, called Trapper John, and Tom Skerritt as Duke, who casually, in the bloodiness of the operating tent, make assignations with the nurses as they work.
A lot of the humor is cruel, as the humiliation of Major. "Hot Lips" Houlihan, martinet chief nurse, by wiring her cot when she has a noisy tryst with a surgeon who is a religious fanatic, and broadcasting it over the hospital amplifying system. Or when a device is rigged to roll up the canvas wall of the nurses' shower, catching Hot-Lips in the buff. The religious fanatic (Robert Duvall) ends up in a straitjacket after merciless riding.
All the humor is black, as when the camp's greatest lover, a dentist named Painless Pole (John Schnuck) becomes temporarily impotent and plans to commit suicide, giving a parody of the Last Supper. Or the blackmailing of a hospital head to make him let the heroes or antiheroes operate on the baby of a Japanese prostitute.
A football game at the end is clownish with savage gusto. There is a liberal use of dirty words, and pity and compassion are blithely scoffed at.
Many of these things would seem appalling on cool reflection, but the script by Ring Lardner from a novel by Richard Looker, and the direction by Altman with its relentless pace and brilliant cross-cutting, are so pungent and vivid that the curse seems to be taken off them and the humor is devastating.
Gould reinforces the impression he made in "Bob and Carol" of being the screen's foremost new comedy talent, and Sutherland, who has portrayed a number of character roles, also emerges as a dry comic star.
Ratings: 7.5/10 on IMDb, 86 % on Rotten Tomatoes. Available for streaming for $3.99 on Hulu, YouTube, Amazon Prime and other streaming services.
