ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Murphy the male eagle, who became internet famous for incubating a rock at a bird sanctuary near Valley Park, surprised the world on April Fool's Day by hatching — a dinosaur?

"Well, it seems Murphy knew better than us all along... that wasn’t a ROCK at all!!" World Bird Sanctuary CEO Dawn Griffard tweeted Saturday. "We'll never doubt Murphy again!"

We have a new family member at World Bird Sanctuary!

We’re not quite sure how to care for this one, and it seems it might eat a lot as it grows.

Murphy built an "extremely simple" nest on the ground and was incubating his rock "very carefully and attentively," Griffard said in late March after a photo of Murphy and an accompanying sign went viral on Twitter. Commenters congratulated Murphy on his unexpected success, but Griffard said the sanctuary isn't quite sure how they'll care for the hatchling.

Then on Saturday, in honor of April Fool's Day, Griffard posted a photo purporting to be Murphy as the proud parent of a newly hatched dinosaur.

The World Bird Sanctuary was founded in 1977, and now is home to more than 200 animals from over 60 species. The center provides rehabilitation to the animals, educates the public about birds and promotes conservation.