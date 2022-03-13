1988: Michael Jackson played his final show in St. Louis. Here's our review

Note: This article originally ran March 14, 1988. Michael Jackson was scheduled to play a show the following night, but it was cancelled due to sickness. He never played in St. Louis again.

When Michael Jackson is bad, he's very, very bad.

Or so thought the 19,000 people who jammed The Arena on Sunday night - and know that in today's talk, ''bad'' means ''good.'' The crowd erupted in the split second that the lights went dark. And the deafening roar escalated as banks of white lights, steam and throbbing guitars heralded the appearance of Jackson.

Wearing a silver shirt and black pants and jacket - his arms and legs encircled with black leather belts - Jackson burst into ''Starting Something'' - and started more than two hours of music, dance and drama punctuated with high-tech lights and special effects.

Jackson showed no evidence of the cold that was reported to have been the cause for his postponing his appearance Saturday night and rescheduling it for Monday night.

He strutted, slinked, bumped, kicked, shimmied - and, yes, even moonwalked - his way around the stage. With each new twitch of his hips or thrust of his arm, the audience reacted with shrieks and shouts.

Banks and banks of lights overhead turned blue and purple and red. And darts of green lasers shot across the stage or encircled Jackson. Lights became flames. White lights reflected off large rotating circles covered with tiny mirrors. Fireworks exploded.

And so did the crowd with each new gimmick.

In ''Smooth Criminal, '' Jackson pantomimed gangster life. And the song ended in the smoke of ''machine-gun fire.''

''Can I come down there?'' he asked during ''She's Out Of My Life'' and partly descended the stage to hug a woman in a red dress.

''We'll do the old songs the old way, '' Jackson shouted as he and a host of backup singers and musicians broke into a ''Motown Medley.''

From a seat on the floor level - about 25 rows from the stage - Cindy Nayre bounded to her feet with the rest of the crowd when the lights went out.

Soon Nayre, her daughter, Allison, 9, Nayre's mother, Ellen Feldman, and Janice Pearl, all of Chesterfield, were standing on their chairs rocking, swaying, shouting and singing along.

''You're talking to the oldest living Michael Jackson fan, '' Nayre joked shortly before the concert began.

Eighteen years ago she attended a concert of Jackson's family - The Jackson Five, she said. She was eager to attend this performance to gather inspiration for teaching aerobics classes in west St. Louis County, she said.

''My last training tape was all Michael Jackson music, '' Nayre said.

She planned to watch Jackson's moves closely and break them down to teach her students, she said.

''Tomorrow morning, middle-aged housewives in West County will be doing Michael Jackson moves, '' Nayre said. ''We've already been doing his pelvic thrusts.''

Way up in Row M of Section 201, Berlyn Allen of St. Louis was treating her sister, Shirley Pelly of Jacksonville, Ark., to an evening with Michael Jackson. In late January, Allen checked herself out of a hospital for a few hours to get the tickets, she said before the concert.

Although the sisters had not known exactly where their seats would be, they arrived with a pair of binoculars.

''I like his moves - no matter what his generation is, '' said Pelly, an elementary school teacher with a 26-year-old daughter.

Vickey Nelson and Claude Loushomme of St. Louis were sitting in Loge Section 302, Row G, Seats 1 and 2 - as high and far away from the stage as they could get and a steep climb up a metal staircase.

''We purposely selected these seats, '' Nelson said. ''No one gets in our way in front of us here.''