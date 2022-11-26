25 years ago, Chuck Berry christened the Duck Room at Blueberry Hill

On Nov. 26, 1997, the Duck Room at Blueberry Hill opened with a performance by Chuck Berry. The name of the venue was a nod to Berry's famous Duck Walk. Berry would play 209 consecutive monthly concerts there.

Here is our original coverage celebrating the opening of the Duck Room.

Host to the area's most celebrated dart contest and the annual Elvis birthday bash, home to whopping burgers and arguably the nation's best jukebox, Blueberry Hill is both a corner pub and an entertainment megaplex. Slackers, college professors, frat boys and working stiffs all frequent the joint; travel guides and publications like The New York Times and Esquire extol it.

But despite loyal business and the national attention, owner Joe Edwards was never satisfied with his famed bar in the University City Loop - until now. Tonight he opens the Duck Room, a live music venue, which will present touring and local acts.

Fittingly, Williams' friend, rock legend Chuck Berry, will break in the new 26-foot stage. The club's moniker is a nod to Berry's famous duck walk.

"We've got a new sound system, a new light system. There's not a bad spot in the house," said Edwards, who with wife Linda opened Blueberry Hill 25 years ago. "This is going to have the feel and look of Blueberry Hill."

Tonight's show is sold out, but fans can check out The Skeletons, guitarist Chris Duarte and zydeco showman Chubby Carrier as well as local acts The Schwag, Dr. Zhivegas and Reggae at Will in upcoming weeks. The Elvis Room, situated at the opposite end of the club, will continue to book St. Louis bands on weekends.

The Duck Room is part of Blueberry Hill's overall westward expansion into what was once Cicero's Restaurant. Edwards' bar, now stretching the entire 6500 block of Delmar Boulevard, also is opening a pipe and cigar lounge, a new dining room, as well as expanding its food, beer and wine menu. Sidewalk seating, a grand piano and electronic dartboards also will be added.

The Duck Room, which can seat 350, will feature bands that have outgrown smaller clubs such as the Broadway Oyster Bar or the Hi-Pointe but aren't popular enough to fill the Galaxy or Mississippi Nights.

"This club is a major new live venue opportunity for St. Louis, especially for alternative music like reggae," said Tom "Papa" Ray, who ow ns the neighboring record store, Vintage Vinyl.

Edwards plans to book live music three to five times a week. No one under 21 will be admitted. Admission for touring acts usually will be between $8 to $10. Local acts will be $3 to $5.

Pat Hagin, the veteran promoter who books performers for Mississippi Nights, will be in charge of entertainment. He says the Duck Room will feature all varieties of music from rock and roots to jazz and alternative.

Edwards said he has wanted to bring a larger live music venue to his restaurantfor the last eight years, but waited until May, when longtime neighbor Sean Jacobs moved his Cicero's down the street. Traces of the old Cicero's, revered as St. Louis' modern rock mecca, could still be spied during construction. But Hagin says the Duck Room won't focus on alternative acts.

"We're not trying to replace Cicero's," said Hagin. "We're not exactly sure what we're getting into, but we're ready to try anything."

Edwards won't disclose how much he has spent on the expansion of his building, which dates to 1911, saying only that it has cost 10 times more than what it cost to open the bar in 1972.

To Edwards, the investment is worth it. "Blueberry Hill is going to be complete for the first time ever," he said.