25 years later, Ani DiFranco's live album still resonates

It’s been 25 years since Ani DiFranco achieved a breakthrough of sorts with her 1997 live album, “Living in Clip.” By then, of course, she had already released seven studio albums of her highly personal and pointedly political brand of punkish folk rock on her own independent label, Righteous Babe. But there was something about the live album that connected with listeners in the same way that her impassioned and energetic concerts did.

“It was a breakthrough to a wider audience,” DiFranco says by phone from her home in New Orleans, a day before setting out on her fall tour, which stops at the Pageant on Oct. 7. “It was a weird thing to do, to put out a live album at that phase in my career. I was just getting out into the world and on people’s radar.”

Her early recordings, she says, “were connecting with a sort of core audience that could relate to the songs. But when I put out ‘Living in Clip,’ it’s like, people got it. It changed things. We went from a real underground thing to bigger stages and bigger audiences.”

Now regarded as one of the classic recordings of the 1990s, “Living in Clip” is getting the full silver anniversary treatment, with a remastered version of the album being released on CD and, for the first time, vinyl.

Most of “Clip” was recorded with just bass and drums backing her at venues all over the country, including DiFranco’s hometown of Buffalo, New York. But two of the tracks find her fronting the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, which was conducted by … Doc Severinsen?

Indeed. At the time, the former “Tonight Show” bandleader was the orchestra’s principal pops conductor.

“That was weird,” DiFranco says with a laugh. “They brought him back as celebrity conductor. And then it was the little Buffalo girl singing the little Buffalo girl’s song in a hockey arena, no less, just to get fully Buffalo on your ass.

“We couldn’t resist putting it on the live album just to illustrate how different every gig is from the next one.”

DiFranco’s deep catalog now includes more than 20 albums, the latest of which is “Revolutionary Love.” The 2021 effort may just be the thing people need to hear during these divisive times.

That’s especially true of the title track, a thoughtful exploration of the “love thy neighbor” concept that includes and maybe even emphasizes loving those who don’t love you back.

“Even if you hurt me/I will not shut down,” DiFranco sings in one verse. “No, you can’t make me hate you/And carry that hate around.”

The song was inspired by DiFranco’s friend, author, civil rights lawyer and activist and filmmaker Valarie Kaur, who has written a number of books on the subject including “See No Stranger: A Memoir and Manifest of Revolutionary Love.”

“We had connected over our shared mission in the world,” DiFranco says. “Somebody sent me a speech she made on the eve of Trump’s inauguration and it totally blew my mind. She’s been speaking on the idea of revolutionary love for years, and I find it so inspiring.”

DiFranco also asked Kaur to act as an early reader for the memoir she was working on at the time, 2019’s “No Walls and the Recurring Dream.”

“It’s a hard moment in history,” she continues. “The last however many years have made us all worse people. There’s algorithms to explain that, to whip up outrage and division among people.

Technology has blindsided us. It’s having all these downsides that we’ve yet to effectively address. Intolerance is one of them.”

The song “Revolutionary Love,” she says, “embodies Valarie’s words very much and became a centerpiece of the album. I tried to distill it into a song. But to put it into practice, that’s hard.”

Overall, the concept is far too involved to describe in any kind of detail in this space. But to be clear, we’re not talking about some kind of sucker’s game.

“It’s not that everyone in every moment should turn the other cheek,” DiFranco says. “A central tenet of this idea of revolutionary love is that you do it in a community. Everybody has a different role to play. So your role may not be to humanize your opponent. You might need to take care of yourself more, or to make yourself stronger. Or you might need to rage against the injustices of the world. Those are all part of how it works and the roles we play on the way to equality and justice.”

The album speaks loudly and assuredly by going in precisely in the opposite direction. The lyrics are thought-provoking, but the music is laid-back, jazzy and soulful. Not the sort of thing you’d find on some of DiFranco’s other albums, including “Living in Clip.”

“We turned down to a reasonable level, and the gear thanked us,” she says with a laugh. “I mean, I feel like I’m still as radical as I ever was. But I think I’m a little calmer.”