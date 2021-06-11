50 years ago 'Jesus Christ Superstar' was the hottest musical around. But 4 shows in St. Louis were stopped in their tracks

Andrew Lloyd Webber, composer of the music, and Tim Rice, lyricist contend that the choral company performed without their permission. Apparently the writers want to protect their rights to the rock musical for a fall Broadway show, a movie and a tour, which they will book themselves.

The counterculture version of the life of Christ has been a smash hit almost from the time it was first imported from London last fall. The production has been embraced by some clergy and performed by numerous church groups, most of whom did not obtain special permission.

"I am disappointed," said Leonard Slatkin, assistant conductor of the s ymphony, who would have conducted the performances. "I hope people will realize that we are trying everything to salvage the show."

Some observers see this move to halt local shows as one more sign that rock has become dominated by exploitative and commercial interests.

"Supposedly the show was written to get a message across to a large audience," Slatkin said. "Now it will be restricted to a select elite, those who can afford a $10 Broadway ticket.