All hell broke loose the night Ted Nugent played the Checkerdome

Max Feuerbacher, the city's chief building inspector, has had several calls about the concert. He says he will speak to the building commissioner about returning to the former practice of monitoring events at the Checkerdome.

"We used to check these things out in a joint deal with the fire marshal before K. O. Brown took over as Building Commissioner (in 1961), and I am going to recommend that we start doing it again," Feuerbacher said.

Fire Marshal Alan Brandmeyer said he is writing a warning to Mancuso.

"Anybody sitting on the steps that lead to the fire exits is in absolute violation of a city ordinance, but we don't have any ordinance to prevent kids from sitting on the floor," he said.

At the Tuesday night concert, many youngsters sat on a plank floor covering the ice where the Blues play.

"We're going to insist on being notified of events of this sort beforehand so we can inspect the arrangements," Brandmeyer said. "You can't stop the show with that age group and try to get things straightened out you'd have a riot. It's got to be controlled beforehand."

Mancuso, admittedly sadder but wiser, agreed that it must be controlled beforehand, in St. Louis at least.