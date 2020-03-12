St. Louis is hugely influential in various genres of music — from the blues to jazz and ragtime to rock 'n' roll and hip-hop. The list of iconic local musicians who have made an indelible impact nationally is long, including luminaries such as Miles Davis, Chuck Berry, Tina Turner and Nelly. In the late 1990s and 2000s, Southern rap was exploding, explained Ben Westhoff, St. Louis-based author of “Dirty South: OutKast, Lil Wayne, Soulja Boy, and the Southern Rappers Who Reinvented Hip-Hop." The dance floor-oriented, sing-songy, bass-heavy sound influenced the music of emerging St. Louis hip-hop stars Nelly, Chingy, J-Kwon, Jibbs and Huey.
Post-Dispatch music critic Kevin Johnson said this music also leaned toward the South in delivery and dialect (using words such as "herre" and "thurr"), bringing a Midwest swing on a sound with Southern roots. He added that St. Louis is also full of rootsy Americana music from acts such as Pokey LaFarge, Old Salt Union and Son Volt, whose sounds lean Southern with nods to Nashville, Tennessee, and Austin, Texas. Even when it comes to the blues, St. Louis’ piano-focused sound was considered more of an early influence on the southern Delta blues.
Verdict: Southern