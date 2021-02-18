 Skip to main content
Taylor Louderman Cameo

A screenshot of Taylor Louderman from Cameo

Rapper Murphy Lee ($40) — or Quarantine Murph, as he introduces himself in recent videos — offers birthday greetings and more in a rapid-fire delivery that shows flashes of a stand-up comic’s natural timing. If you watch only one Cameo video, make it Lee’s answer to the question “What is the cloud?”

If you watch only two Cameo videos, make the second the St. Louis-born R&B singer Akon ($444) delivering an impassioned pep talk — while driving his car on the highway — to someone who has recently lost a job.

Chingy ($60) is playful in his videos, sometimes dropping a few lines from one of his hits. He also produces a convincing shout-out for a Birmingham, Alabama, (presumably) real-estate business.

“The Voice” contestant Lisa Ramey ($30), a St. Ann native, is on Cameo, but there are no sample videos.

Amy Bertrand • 314-340-8284

@abertrand on Twitter

abertrand@post-dispatch.com

