Bach Society of St. Louis festival returns with in-person performances

After the pandemic forced the cancellation of the 2020 Bach Festival and moved the 2021 edition online, the Bach Society of St. Louis 2022 festival is back on track with live performances of Bach masterworks in April and May.

Among the highlights are performances of all six Brandenburg Concertos and the monumental “Mass in B Minor.”

The festival also includes a Young Artist Showcase, Community Spring Sing and one virtual element: the Finding Your Voice educational program for students in grades 3-8.

The in-person events take place at various locations.

“The St. Louis Bach Festival has been an exciting staple in our season since it re-commenced five years ago,” Bach Society executive director Melissa Payton said in a statement. “It welcomes new audiences, encourages collaboration and celebrates diversity.”

Payton also said the festival provides the organization with “a unique opportunity to bring more creativity and educational outreach to our programming, all the while celebrating the life and impact of J.S. Bach.”

Young Artist Showcase

A free community concert by the 2021-22 Bach Society Young Artist Award recipients includes a wide selection of music from operatic and oratorio repertoire.

When 3 p.m. April 23 • Where Chapel of the Cross Lutheran Church, 11645 Benham Road • How much Free • More info 314-652-2224; bachsociety.org

Finding Your Voice

The educational series — accessible to classroom teachers and also available on the organization’s website — examines how Bach’s music serves as the root to various musical styles, highlighting connections to popular culture and exploring various voice types, skill levels and vocal techniques.

When Beginning April 25 • Where bachsociety.org • How much Free • More info 314-652-2224; bachsociety.org

Brandenburg Concertos

A rare performance of all six Brandenburg Concertos in one afternoon; performed by the Bach Society Orchestra, led by concertmaster Lenora-Marya Anop.

When 3 p.m. April 30 • Where Salem United Methodist Church, 1200 South Lindberg Road • How much $25-$50 • More info 314-652-2224; bachsociety.org

Community Spring Sing: 'Messiah!'

This one features selections from “The Messiah” — by Handel, not Bach, obviously — and offers a chance for the audience to sing along with members of the Bach Society Chorus, accompanied by the Bach Society Orchestra.

When 11 a.m. May 7 • Where The Church of Our Lady of the Snows, 442 South Demazenod Drive, Belleville • How much Free • More info 314-652-2224; bachsociety.org

'Mass in B Minor'

Thirty-five years in the making, Bach’s “Mass in B Minor” is his most profound statement of faith and artistic virtuosity. It will be performed by the Bach Society Chorus and Orchestra, led by music director and conductor A. Dennis Sparger. Featured soloists include soprano Mary Wilson, countertenor Jay Carter, tenor Gene Stenger and baritone Elijah Blaisdell.

When 3 p.m. May 15 • Where First Presbyterian Church, 100 East Adams Avenue, Kirkwood • How much $25-$50 • More info 314-652-2224; bachsociety.org