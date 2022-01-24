Bach Society of St. Louis makes plans for spring concerts

The Bach Society of St. Louis has announced its schedule for the second half of its 81st season.

The spring concerts will take place at various locations throughout the region, beginning with “John Rutter’s Requiem” at 3 p.m. March 13 at First Presbyterian Church in Kirkwood. The performance features soprano soloist Emily Birsan along with the Bach Society Chorus and Orchestra.

Bach’s Brandenberg Concertos will be performed at 3 p.m. April 30 at Salem United Methodist Church. Concertmaster Lenora-Marya Anop will lead the Bach Society Orchestra. The concert is part of the 2022 St. Louis Bach Festival, which will include both virtual and in-person events in April and May. The full schedule is forthcoming, with updates being posted at bachsociety.org/festival.

The season concludes with Bach’s epic Mass in B Minor at 3 p.m. May 15. Music director A. Dennis Sparger will lead the orchestra and chorus. The featured vocalists are soprano Mary Wilson, countertenor Jay Carter, tenor Gene Stenger and baritone Elijah Blaisdell.

In a statement, executive director Melissa Payton noted that the Bach Society “safely presented five concerts in the fall,” adding: “We are excited to continue to bring both online and in-person musical experiences to the St. Louis region.”

Tickets and more information are available at bachsociety.org/concerts.