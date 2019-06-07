'Dr. John,' funky New Orleans 'night-tripper' musician, dies

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Dr. John, the New Orleans singer and piano player who blended black and white musical styles with a hoodoo-infused stage persona and gravelly bayou drawl, died Thursday, his family said. He was 77.
In a statement released through his publicist, the family said Dr. John, who was born Mac Rebennack, died "toward the break of day" of a heart attack. They did not say where he died or give other details. He had not been seen in public much since late 2017, when he canceled several gigs. He had been resting at his New Orleans area home, publicist Karen Beninato said last year in an interview.
Memorial arrangements were being planned. "The family thanks all whom have shared his unique musical journey, and requests privacy at this time," the statement said.
"Dr. John was a true Louisiana legend," Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said in a statement. "He showed the world Louisiana's rich musical heritage, and his passion for music has left a mark on the industry unlike any other."
Drummer Ringo Starr was among the first musicians to weigh in on Twitter. "God bless Dr. John peace and love to all his family I love the doctor peace and love," the Beatles legend tweeted.
