For Malian guitarist Vieux Farka Touré, collaboration across countries is key

On the same day that he performs at Blue Strawberry in St. Louis, Malian guitarist Vieux Farka Touré will release “Ali,” a new collaborative album with the eclectic, groove-heavy Houston trio Khruangbin.

“Ali” is a tribute to his late father, Ali Farka Touré, a progenitor of desert blues, a collaborator with American musicians such as Ry Cooder and Taj Mahal, and a towering giant of African music.

“It’s, how you say, something we would like to make for him, because of our love for what he do, for all the music, for all the world,” Vieux Farka Touré says via Zoom from Bamako, Mali.

He met Khruangbin — guitarist Mark Speer, bassist Laura Lee and drummer Donald Ray Johnson — for the first time in London after the band was recommended to him by his manager.

“I see the concert, I meet them, and they were very nice, very cool,” Touré says. “I say, ‘Wow, I think it’s good to do something with these guys.’”

Collaboration is nothing new for Touré, however. He’s recorded two albums with Israeli singer-songwriter Idan Raichel under the group name the Touré-Raichel Collective. He’s also shared an album with baritone ukulelist Julia Easterlin. On his solo albums, he’s invited in guest musicians including Dave Matthews, John Scofield, Derek Trucks and kora great Toumani Diabaté. And yes, Touré’s father played on a couple of his albums as well.

“I love to do stuff with other musicians,” he says. “It’s very important. It’s not just what are you doing in your country. You have to learn what other people, other musicians are doing. It’s why I’m doing things with Idan Raichel, some collaborations with Malian people, some French people, everywhere in the world. But the Khruangbin one is something I really, really like.”

That kind of hands-across-the-water diplomacy is something he learned from his father’s collaborations, including those with Cooder and Mahal (on the well-worth-seeking-out albums “Talking Timbuktu” and “The Source”).

“The music is very important when you learn from other people,” Touré says. “It’s matching the love between the people between the countries, you know?”

There’s one correction he would like to make regarding the perception of the relationship between American blues and African music. It’s a point his father, sometimes called “the African John Lee Hooker,” would insist on as well.

Labels like that have got it backward. “It’s not American blues,” Touré says. “It’s African-living-in-the-United-States blues. The music is from here.”

“Ali” is just one of two recent albums from Touré. The other is “Les Racines,” released in June. The title translates as “the Roots,” and it was also inspired by his father’s work.

“This is a very special album,” Touré says. “My father’s album ‘The River’ is one of my favorites of all of his albums. It’s an electric guitar with a calabash — it’s like electric acoustic music. I spent many years outside my original music, playing rock 'n' roll. I say: ‘OK, I think it’s time for me to go back home. I have to go back to do my roots.’”

Being the son of a famous musician “is a very, very big pressure,” Touré says. (Just ask Seun Kuti, son of Afrobeat godfather Fela Kuti, who is playing the Lot at the Big Top on the very same night that Touré is at Blue Strawberry — a cruel twist for those who would love to see both.)

“At the same time, it’s something very, very cool,” Touré says. “If your father is Ali Farka Touré, good guys like this, you are proud. You say, ‘Wow.’ But the problem is, everybody just waiting for you. ‘OK, you are the son. So what are you doing?’ You have to be, you know, not bad. Just be good.”

He is.

What Vieux Farka Touré • When 7:30 p.m. Sept. 23 • Where Blue Strawberry, 364 North Boyle Avenue • How much $30-$40 • More info 314-256-1745; bluestrawberrystl.com