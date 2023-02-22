The Bach Society of St. Louis has announced the schedule for its annual Bach Festival, a series of concerts and free community events that will bring the organization’s 82nd season to a close.

Among the festival's highlights is a performance of J.S. Bach’s “St. Matthew’s Passion” and a concert of Bach favorites featuring the Bach Society Orchestra.

“Not only does the St. Louis Bach Festival pay tribute to the life and work of J.S. Bach, but it is an uplifting time to gather as a community,” executive director Melissa Payton said in a statement. “This year, we’re excited to welcome new partners and perform in new venues. There is something for all types of music lovers to enjoy, and we look forward to welcoming longtime and new friends to these events.”

The festival schedule:

Young Artist Showcase

When 6:30 p.m. March 10 • Where Ladue Chapel Presbyterian Church, 9450 Clayton Road • How much Free; registration required • More info 314-652-2224; bachsociety.org

A free community concert showcasing the talents of the 2022-23 Bach Society Young Artist award recipients includes a wide selection of music from operatic and oratorio repertoire.

Bach to Black

When 3 p.m. March 12 • Where First Baptist Ferguson, 333 North Florissant Road, Ferguson • How much Free; registration required • More info 314-652-2224; bachsociety.org

Pianist Rochelle Sennet performs a concert celebrating the diversity of Bach’s music alongside compositions by Black composers R. Nathaniel Dett, Amanda Aldridge and Harry Burleigh.

Community Spring Sing

When 11 a.m. March 18 • Where The Church of Our Lady of the Snows, 442 South Demazenod Drive, Belleville • How much Free; registration required • More info 314-652-2224; bachsociety.org

The Bach Society Chorus, along with singers from other local community, university and high school choruses, accompanied by the Bach Society Orchestra, invite the public to sing along with choral favorites including selections from Mendelssohn’s “Elijah,” Beethoven’s “Mount of Olives,” Haydn’s “The Creation” and Brahms’ “A German Requiem."

Bach for Strings: 1 Suite, 2 Concertos, and 25 Alleluias!

When 3 p.m. April 22 • Where Salem United Methodist Church, 1200 South Lindbergh Boulevard • How much $25-$52, $10 for students • More info 314-652-2224; bachsociety.org

Concertmaster Lenora-Marya Anop leads the Bach Society Orchestra in a performance of Bach favorites. Soprano Mary Wilson is the featured soloist.

Bach’s St. Matthew Passion

When 2 p.m. April 29 • Where Pillsbury Chapel, Missouri Baptist University, 1 College Park Drive, Creve Coeur • How much $25-$52, $10 for students • More info 314-652-2224; bachsociety.org

Music director and conductor A. Dennis Sparger leads the Bach Society Chorus and Orchestra, plus the Missouri Baptist University Chamber Singers, in a performance of Bach’s account of the Gospel story. Featured performers include Steven Soph, Stephen Morscheck, Josefien Stoppelenburg, Meg Bragle, Dann Coakwell and Alexander Dobson.