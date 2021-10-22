In-person concerts will return to Great Artist Series at Washington University

The Washington University Department of Music has announced that its Great Artist Series will resume in-person performances in 2022. Four recitals are scheduled to take place in the 560 Music Center’s E. Desmond Lee Concert Hall.

The Great Artist Series concerts will feature soprano Angel Blue on Jan. 23, pianists Kirill Gerstein and Garrick Ohlsson on Feb. 27, the Grammy Award-winning Attacca Quartet on April 3 and pianist Seong-Jim Cho on May 1.

“Angel Blue is fresh from starring roles in the Metropolitan Opera’s ‘Fire Shut Up in My Bones’ and ‘Porgy and Bess,’” Patrick Burke, associate professor and chair of music in Arts & Sciences, said in a statement. Gerstein and Ohlsson “are piano royalty who will take the stage together for a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

“The Attacca Quartet has received wide acclaim as passionate advocates of contemporary repertoire,” Burke said. “Seong-Jin Cho, who came to the world’s attention in 2015 with a first-prize win at the Chopin International Competition, is already regarded as one of the consummate talents of his generation.”